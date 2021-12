As if fantasy football owners didn't have enough to worry about this week, Leonard Fournette is causing even more start 'em, sit 'em headaches after being deemed "questionable" for the Buccaneers' Sunday Night Football showdown against the Saints. Fournette has been one of the biggest veteran breakouts this season, so his status for the first round of the fantasy playoffs is key. That's why we'll be helping ease some of your worries by providing injury updates below.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO