Hawkeye Episode 5 Answers Major Infinity War Question about Yelena Belova

By Nobelle Borines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe finally know what happened to Yelena Belova during the events of Avengers: Infinity War!. We already know that Yelena Belova is going after Clint Barton, thanks to the Black Widow post-credits scene. But why didn't we see her in action any time before that? Hawkeye Episode 5 finally revealed something...

Hawkeye Episode 5: Fans React to the True Identity of Maya's 'Uncle'

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have eagerly been awaiting the premiere of Hawkeye's fifth episode and while the series has constantly delivered since its debut, Episode 5 is quite a crucial entry in the show and for a full week, everyone has been buzzing about the latest episode, especially after an inside scoop claimed that it will break the internet. And true to form, Episode 5 didn't disappoint and it definitely delivered fans with a huge dose of shock factor ahead of next week's grand finale.
Yelena Belova Is out for Misguided Revenge Against Clint Barton in 'Hawkeye'

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 4. The crossovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to make a splash on Hawkeye on Disney Plus. The film franchise is known for its heroes and movie characters making appearances in other stories (and is even making the jump to films from other studios in Spider-Man: No Way Home). But one of these crossovers puts Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in a dangerously awkward position as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) comes after him.
Hawkeye Writers Didn't Know About Yelena's Black Widow Post-Credits Scene

The Hawkeye writers only learned about Yelena's new mission after Black Widow was released!. If you watched Black Widow, there is little doubt that you were excited about the post-credits scene where Yelena Belova is given a new target by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Naturally, it also had fans convinced that Yelena will turn up in Hawkeye to go after Clint Barton. However, it looks like a few important people didn't know about the scene. It has just been revealed that the Hawkeye writers had no idea about Yelena's teased connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe show.
Why That Major Hawkeye Episode 4 Cameo Is So Significant

Although the reveal should not have come as much of a shock considering her casting was announced in the trades over a year ago, today's fourth episode of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" brought back everyone's favorite ex-Black Widow Yelena Belova, as played by the always amazing Florence Pugh ("Midsommar," "Little Women"). Titled "Partners, Am I Right?" this new installment of the Disney+ streaming series finds Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) digging deeper into the conspiracy surrounding all the former enemies of the Ronin that are converging around him.
#Infinity War#Disney
Hawkeye: Yelena Returns to Action in New Episode Promo

Yelena Belova is officially back! She hasn't been away from the screen for that long, having made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut earlier this year in Black Widow, but fans have been anxiously awaiting her return nonetheless. The Black Widow post-credits scene revealed that Yelena would be hunting down Clint Barton, believing he was responsible for Natasha's death, and confirming to Marvel fans that she'd have a role in Hawkeye. Finally, in the show's fourth episode, Yelena got in on the action.
‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5: Yelena’s on a Mission.. and Another Marvel Fave Appears (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Disney+ series Hawkeye Season 1 Episode 5, “Ronin.”]. The Netflix Marvel shows have always lived in the same nebulous space in MCU canon also inhabited by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While it would’ve been possible to incorporate a character or two from them into the larger universe, the MCU never really did—save for Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who was in the movies to start with. But that wasn’t for a lack of fan support, especially in the case of one particular program: Daredevil.
Hawkeye Directors Hype up Florence Pugh's 'Bat-Sh-t Crazy' Performance as Yelena Belova

Hawkeye star Florence Pugh is reportedly taking her role as Yelena Belova very seriously!. There is little doubt that everyone is already looking forward to the next episode of Hawkeye after Yelena Belova's explosive entrance in last week's episode. Luckily, it looks like Episode 5 will not disappoint fans. Directors Bert and Bertie are already hyping up Yelena's return by claiming that Florence Pugh is truly "bat-sh-t crazy" while playing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe show.
Hawkeye Directors Tease Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova's Story Isn't Over Yet

The moment fans have been waiting for finally happened in the fourth episode of Hawkeye: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova came to dish out some punishment to Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) over the death of her sister, Black Widow. Their confrontation in the episode's final moments also included Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who had a chance to stop the Black Widow Assassin, but decided to let her escape after the two shared an intense stare across a rooftop. Directors Bert and Bertie teased more to come from Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova, alluding to their story continuing.
'Hawkeye': Why Yelena Belova Is More Than Just a Glorified MCU Cameo

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Hawkeye, "Ronin." When it comes to the MCU, with its vast library of main and supporting characters to draw from, cameo appearances are a bit of a given at this point. In fact, since Marvel prides itself on a certain level of interconnectivity between its films and shows (even if it occasionally only results in a passing reference to a "big guy" or the Battle of New York), there's really no such thing as an unexpected drop-in anymore. In most instances, fans have come to anticipate the arrival of someone else, maybe even someone bigger on the scene — which, on the one hand, contributes to the internet version of huddling around the watercooler, but said expectations can also become so tangled up in predictions and speculation that it sort of overshadows what the plot itself is trying to accomplish. (See: Mephisto basically becoming a running inside joke about fan theories after the character failed to make an appearance in WandaVision, an appearance that was never assured to begin with.) It's partly indicative of one of the MCU's greatest storytelling problems — when you've built up a reputation for encouraging viewers to look for the next big thing, it makes it difficult to keep the attention on the existing story and where it's succeeding or stumbling. Fortunately for Hawkeye this week, the arrival of someone we're already familiar with in Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was a way to not only shake things up in terms of character dynamics and challenge the hero-worship status of a certain relationship, but also give us an entirely new perspective on past MCU events.
This Week’s ‘Hawkeye’ Episode Finally Brought This Major Villain To The MCU

Well, it’s happening. They said that episode 5 of Hawkeye was going to be a doozy, and boy, was it! Not only did we find out what happened to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova during the “blip”, she was actually gone for five years like half the population, but this episode also gave us our first appearance of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in the MCU.
