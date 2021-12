Louisiana is built with such a rich history of local music, food, festivals, culture, traditions, and tourism attractions covering every square inch of our beautiful state. Louisiana is home to some of the world’s finest hard-working people and look no further than the craft beer industry. This burgeoning industry across the state is stuck in a similar political rut that Louisiana business finds themselves in catching up to the rest of the nation. Louisiana is once again in a “Last Mover” position even when it comes to locally produced beer. The lobbying efforts for the status quo in the alcohol industry runs long and deep and have been able to stifle the small entrepreneurial business brewer from advancing in their craft.

