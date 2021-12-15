ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
rapradar.com

Tyga “Tell Santa”

Tyga plays ol’ Saint Nick and spreads holiday cheer on his raunchy and Christmas tune, “Tell Santa’. Lead by 1 Mind’s production, T-Raww boasts another holiday season filled with money, women, and riches. Ho ho ho. AnitaMattocks. A few months ago . I was like a...
985thesportshub.com

10 Gifts Your Teenager Will Love This Holiday Season

Gettysburg Times

Dinner and a show

The sky was black, like a blanket hung over the window, a few seemingly holes through which at first seemingly random specks of light shined, like fairies posed onstage with flashlights before the notes of the opening accompaniment. It was the first night in awhile that wasn’t roofed in with thick clouds.
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Bought $50K Worth Of Guitars From A Local Music Store In North Carolina Before A Show

The Chief is doing his part to support small businesses during the holiday season. Eric Church and his Gather Again Tour rolled into Greensboro, North Carolina this weekend. And while he was in his home state, Eric took some time to do a little bit of holiday shopping at a local music store. According to WFMY, Church bought over $50,000 worth of guitars from the Greensboro Music Barn. Manager Shawn Roberts says that he bought “a lot of guitars,” and even […] The post Eric Church Bought $50K Worth Of Guitars From A Local Music Store In North Carolina Before A Show first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Hollywood Reporter

These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright

Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm. Here, we’ve rounded up more than 10 festive candles to light up your mood for Christmas, Kwanzaa and through the New Year (and even one for an extended Hanukkah celebration). From spicy scents inspired by favorite songs...
CBS Denver

Pop-Up Grocery Store Helps Keep Families Fed This Holiday Season

DENVER (CBS4)– A pop-up grocery store in Denver is helping make sure families have enough food this holiday season. Hunger relief company Goodr teamed up with Colorado-based Visible to provide groceries for about 200 families at the library in Green Valley Ranch. (credit: CBS) “A lot of parents are focused on a Christmas experience for the kids and if we can take a little pressure off by providing groceries, it means the world to us,” said Betsy Neal, operations manager at Goodr. (credit: CBS) Organizers say the families should receive enough food for about a week, including meats, produce, eggs and bread. (credit: CBS)
CBS Chicago

Generous Gold Coast Florist Spreading Holiday Cheer To Seniors Who Are Feeling Lonely

CHICAGO (CBS) — Loneliness, isolation, depression; you probably felt at least one of those at some point during the pandemic. Some of those struggles still linger in nursing homes, so a local business is brightening up those most vulnerable this holiday season. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us along for a heartwarming ride. “I can’t wait to finally get these out of my house,” said Justin Stankiewicz, who delivers more than just flowers. In cardboard boxes, he packs passion, generosity. and—most of all—his hard work. McNicholas: “How do you feel right now?” Stankiewicz: “Tired.” Stankiewicz spent 24 hours preparing 50 bouquets in his Gold Coast apartment—where...
CBS Denver

‘This Is What We Call Santa’s Workshop’: Teamwork In Full Effect At Amazon Warehouse In Thornton During Holiday Rush

(CBS4) – With Christmas around the corner, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Thornton, Den3, is experiencing one of its busiest times of the year. By the end of the week, the team will have sent out millions of orders around the country, including thousands in Colorado. (credit: CBS) “This is what we call Santa’s workshop nowadays,” said Joe Dudek, the Den3 General Manager. “We’re planning all year round in order to deliver during the holiday season. It takes a lot of teamwork from our associates and our leaders in the building, a lot of planning from our corporate teams.” Dudek said the Thornton...
CBS Philly

CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS is in the middle of its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airings of animated classics and festive tales. Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season: Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m. Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.
The Independent

13 best gifts for cat lovers (and their furry friend) that are purr-fect for Christmas

Picking out the perfect gift for a friend or family member can be hard, that is unless there’s something they’re super fanatical about, be it tech, gaming or all things coffee-related.If someone on your Christmas shopping list swears by the philosophy that cats rule and dogs drool (sorry pooch partisans), then you’ve come to the right place because we’ve tracked down some seriously paw-some gifting ideas.There are few things that inspire more joy in a cat parent than a feline-themed gift, meaning there are plenty of options to choose from, whether you want to give them something to wear, decorate...
CBS Philly

The Delco Group Surprises Aston Family Who Lost Loved One To COVID-19 With Holiday Gifts

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A surprise for one family this holiday season is warming hearts. The Delco Group, a locally-based non-profit that aims to help members of the community, granted a Christmas wish to a family who lost a loved one to COVID-19.  “I had no idea,” Amanda Micun said.  Micun and her two children lost their husband and father, Joshua, to COVID-19 on Halloween. He was 37 years old and a Westtown East Goshen police officer. He was also a legacy member of the Green Ridge and Aston Beechwood fire departments.    “Definitely a people person, talked to everybody,” Micun said. “He was...
CBS Boston

Stocked With Homemade Decorations, ‘The Mistletow’ Trailer Spreads Holiday Cheer

BOSTON (CBS) – There is a festive trailer that’s sure to get your attention if you see it driving by, stocked with handmade wreaths and other decorations. “We’re the first of its kind in the area so people are unsure a little bit what ‘The Mistletow’ is, which is exciting,” said Maura Dudas, co-owner of “The Mistletow.” She added, “all my wreaths are named, I really believe each wreath has its own personality.” “The Mistletow” was started by Russell and Maura Dudas this holiday season. “We play holiday music like an ice cream truck so people hear the holiday music, they can...
