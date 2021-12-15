Gateway Community Partners receives grant funding from Texas Mutual

Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, is announcing the recipients in the second round of its 2021 request for proposal initiative. A total of 44 organizations have been awarded funds to support their efforts in workforce development and safety training. These grants are part of Texas Mutual’s $5 million grant funding to nonprofit organizations across the state in two categories—generational learning, and workforce development and safety training.

“We are inspired by the dedication these nonprofits have shown in the face of immense challenges over the last year and a half,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager. “The organizations receiving this funding have been essential in providing a steady and trained workforce for their communities. We’re proud to recognize their commitment to educating and supporting the local workforce, and especially proud to be part of their continued success.”

Texas Mutual awarded grants to organizations with a focus on the following:

• Training the current and future skilled workforce in safe work practices, especially in industries or occupations at higher risk for workplace accidents

• Creating strong pathways for in-demand, middle-skill jobs

• Upskilling and reskilling adult learners using earn-and-learn initiatives

To be eligible for grant funding, organizations were required to be based in Texas, be a 501(c)(3) designated organization, and able to demonstrate they are actively delivering assistance and services to Texas communities.

Gateway Community Partners Inc., located in Jacksonville, was among the 44 nonprofits receiving grants.

The mission of Gateway Community Partners, as stated on their website, is to Gateway Community Partner's mission is to develop, implement or initiate services and supports for persons with developmental disabilities and their families. To the maximum degree possible, they should be enabled to live in homes of their own choosing, to develop networks of human relationships and to work in meaningful jobs.

Gateway Community Partners was founded in 1979. Today, the organization operates three day service sites, multiple group homes/foster care homes and day habilitation job placement and supported living programs in 19 counties.

For more information on Gateway Community Partners, Inc., visit gatewaycommunitypartners.com or their Facebook page.

For a full list of workforce development and safety training grant recipients, visit texasmutual.com/workforce-development.

