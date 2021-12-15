ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Stalker 2 is Going All-In on NFTs

By Patrick Perrault
techraptor.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSC Game World has partnered up with DMarket-a platform for trading NFTs and technology for metaverse creation-and announced the creation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Metaverse, which will allow players to own a piece of the game. Apparently, Stalker 2 will be the first AAA game to own a piece of the game, with...

techraptor.net

