Stalker 2 is Going All-In on NFTs

I can count on one hand the number of games I think have good third-person, hand-to-hand combat. The Batman: Arkham series arguably set the standard for what a solid brawler-type game should feel and play like, with weighty, brutal animations and attack moves. Marvel's Spider-Man came along years later with fast-paced, accessible combo-oriented gameplay that made you feel like a veteran brawler. Here comes a new contender, which might just surpass both of these games. The preview for Sifu, an upcoming martial arts title by Sloclap, blew me away with its complex combat systems and absolutely merciless animations. It's not a game that'll hold your hands by any means, but if you become a master of the martial arts, you're in for a good time.

