Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court Lets You Flaunt Your Royal Power

Cover picture for the articleWe take the new Crusader Kings 3 expansion, Royal...

BBC

Hershel Fink anti-Semitism row: Royal Court theatre backers withdraw

Two corporate backers of London's Royal Court theatre are withdrawing financial support in the wake of an anti-Semitism row. The theatre apologised and changed the name of a character in a new play, Rare Earth Mettle, after being accused of perpetuating an offensive stereotype. The row surrounded the role of...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scots ‘locked’ final letter using paper-folding, research finds

Mary, Queen of Scots used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the secrets of the last letter she wrote before she was beheaded, researchers have discovered. Written in French on 8 February 1587 to Henry III, king of France from her prison cell, the letter sees Mary write that she has “been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Experts crack the secret to last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots before her execution

On the eve of her execution in 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots wrote what is thought to be her very last letter. She had been imprisoned for nearly 20 years for the perceived threat she represented to Queen Elizabeth I in terms of a takeover of the English throne. With hours to go until her beheading, Mary sat down and penned what researchers say was not only her last will and testament, but also a bid for martyrdom.
U.K.
IndieWire

‘Firebite’ Review: Indigenous Vampire Hunters Protect the Outback in AMC Plus’ Buoyant Revisionist Romp

The American film and television landscape may have exhausted its share of vampire slayer stories, clearing a path for refreshing twists on the subgenre to tread. Enter the new AMC+ series “Firebite,” which shakes up the mythology by setting its yarn in the Outback. It introduces fans of Blade, Buffy, and even Abraham Lincoln, to Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan), two Indigenous hunters on a quest to eradicate the last outpost of vampires in the middle of their south Australian desert town. The series’ originality stems primarily from its backdrop and the barbarous colonial past that informs it...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Meet The Word-Based Battle Royale You Never Knew You Needed

Although the world of battle royale games tends to be dominated by big titles like Fortnite or COD: Warzone, that hasn't stopped smaller games from popping up with offbeat, genre-mashing takes on the format. New game Babble Royale might just have one of the most unique interpretations of the genre, mashing up wordplay games with the fast-paced and competitive nature of battle royale. As the game's tagline says, it's "words with enemies."
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

CRUSADER KINGS III ROYAL COURT Expansion Releasing February 2022

Crusader Kings III is getting its Royal Court expansion on February 8, 2022. It will unlock two new ways of playing by letting you play in the Court where you will see yourself ruling surrounded by courtiers and other members of the court. Culture will also become more active than...
AGRICULTURE
gamewatcher.com

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court Will Include a Photo Mode

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court will include a photo mode when it launches early next year. The expansion's leading feature gives you your own 3D-rendered space where you can display valuable artifacts and listen to your subjects' requests. Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court photo mode will let you take pictures...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court: The First Preview

I have long pictured my embattled monarchs in Crusader Kings 3 perched on some kind of fancy chair while the affairs of the realm are brought before them for consideration. With next year's Royal Court expansion, I won't have to imagine any more. We're getting full, 3D throne rooms for kings and emperors of feudal and clan realms, a grandeur system that expects more powerful realms to have nicer clothes and more servants, and the return of the inventory system from Crusader Kings 2: Monks and Mystics that lets you nab anything from a sharp new sword to religious relics. And all of these little pieces fit in so well that they feel like they should have been here all along, which is refreshing when some of Paradox's older strategy games feel like they're looking for things to do at this point.
VIDEO GAMES

