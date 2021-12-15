Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court Lets You Flaunt Your Royal Power

I have long pictured my embattled monarchs in Crusader Kings 3 perched on some kind of fancy chair while the affairs of the realm are brought before them for consideration. With next year's Royal Court expansion, I won't have to imagine any more. We're getting full, 3D throne rooms for kings and emperors of feudal and clan realms, a grandeur system that expects more powerful realms to have nicer clothes and more servants, and the return of the inventory system from Crusader Kings 2: Monks and Mystics that lets you nab anything from a sharp new sword to religious relics. And all of these little pieces fit in so well that they feel like they should have been here all along, which is refreshing when some of Paradox's older strategy games feel like they're looking for things to do at this point.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO