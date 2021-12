[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Season 1 episode 4, “Partners, Am I Right?”]. It’s no surprise that Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) sister would appear in Hawkeye, given the post-credits scene of Black Widow, which featured her learning the (extremely false) info that Clint (Jeremy Renner) was responsible for Nat’s death. She shows up to complicate everything for the duo of archers, just as they start to really bond — and as they learn more about Sloan LTD and what Jack’s really up to. Here’s how it happens.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO