Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter North West went live on her shared TikTok account with her mom and gave millions of fans a peek at her home. She ran through her house, filming her pet lizards, Christmas decor and more. When she got to her mom’s bedroom, she told her mom she was live and Kardashian shut it down. As funny as it was to see North running around and being silly, her older cousin Mason Disick was quite concerned. Perhaps especially because he did something similar himself. In fact, Mason texted Kim Kardashian about regretting going live on Instagram last March, and boy has this kid grown into a mature young man.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO