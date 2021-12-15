ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Student Visa: Get the Right Documents

 4 days ago

The availability of top-notch universities and colleges in Canada has attracted several international students looking for...

Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
NBC Chicago

US Issues Sanctions, Visa Bans to Mark Human Rights Day

The U.S. issued financial sanctions and visa bans on former and current government officials and entities in nine countries Friday — including China, Myanmar and Russia — as part of coordinated actions with Canada and the U.K. to coincide with International Human Rights Day. Canada and the U.K....
U.S. POLITICS
ceoworld.biz

How To Get Portugal Golden Visa

Are you interested in acquiring a permanent residence and/or citizenship in a foreign country? If you are, then there must be a few countries in your mind where your goals can be met. Citizenship/Residency by Investment programs have been around since the 1980s but in the past decade, they have become significantly popular. Today, many countries especially those in the European Union (EU) want investors to come to them, and they know offering residence or citizenship is an option not easy to refuse.
WORLD
CNN

From 6.2 million international visitors to 45. Thanks, 2021

Editor's Note — CNN has launched Unlocking the World, a weekly newsletter to guide you through the latest travel developments and more. Sign up here. In the United States, holiday travel is set to reach almost prepandemic levels, with 109 million Americans expected to be on the move. We've got some expert advice for safer, smoother travels. And please, be kind to your flight attendants -- with disruptive passenger incidents massively on the rise, they're going through a lot right now.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

Getting the calculation right on Ukraine

David Ignatius’s Dec. 1 op-ed, “Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine,” evoked the geopolitical situation in early-20th-century Europe when systems of military alliances among the Great Powers set the stage of the catastrophe that was to come. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
MILITARY
buzzfeednews.com

An Internal Document Shows DHS Officials Advised Against Haitian Deportations, Fearing They Could Violate Human Rights Obligations

The Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office raised an internal warning to immigration and border officials that deporting Haitians to their volatile home country risked violating US civil and human rights obligations and advised them against the practice in late August, according to an internal document obtained by BuzzFeed News.
IMMIGRATION
Seekingalpha.com

Visa signs on CIBC and Simplii for direct payouts offering in Canada

CIBC (NYSE:CM) and Simplii Financial will use Visa (NYSE:V) Direct Payouts to enable cross-border person-to-person and business-to-consumer payouts as part of their Global Money Transfer Service. Visa Direct Payouts allows its clients and partners to use a single point of connection to send payments to bank accounts through eligible Visa...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Opportunities for students to study abroad ‘could be lost’ without visa reform

Vice-chancellors are calling on the Government to the extend the time that short-term exchange students are permitted to stay in the UK. Opportunities for university students to study overseas could be lost without visa reform from the Government, vice-chancellors have warned. EU exchange students are shifting from year-long placements at...
EDUCATION
Place
Americas
The Independent

Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti, mission agency says

All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti in October have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal, the leader of their Ohio-based missions organization said Friday, as he also extended an offer of forgiveness to their captors. David Troyer, general director of Christian Aid Ministries, said in a video statement that a U.S.-flagged plane left the Caribbean nation Thursday afternoon carrying the last 12 kidnapped missionaries, hours after they were freed earlier in the day. “Everyone including the 10-month-old baby, the 3-year-old boy and the 6-year-old boy seem to be doing reasonably...
SOCIETY
Lifehacker

All the Essential Travel Documents You Need Right Now, Besides a Passport

The global pandemic has certainly made travel abroad more complicated, not least because of the additional paperwork demonstrating your vaccination and testing status that is required to leave and reenter the country. But the reality is that you’ve always needed certain essential documents for international trips—COVID just reminds us how important it is to be fully prepared before we go.
TRAVEL
AFP

Leftist Gabriel Boric, a millennial president for a new Chile

Leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, on Sunday became Chile's youngest-ever president on promises of installing a "welfare state" in one of the world's most unequal countries.  And he promised to bring about "a welfare state so that everyone has the same rights no matter how much money they have in their wallet."
POLITICS
Deadline

Omicron: Ireland Imposes Curfew, Israel Puts US On ‘No Fly’ List, London Eyes More Restrictions

Countries all over the world are reacting to the rising Covid-19 numbers as the Omicron variant swiftly becomes the dominant strain. This has been the case in Ireland where 52 percent of cases were determined to be from Omicron, where the government has now implemented a curfew. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported on Sunday: 5,124 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 436 of who are hospitalized, and 107 that are in ICU. “It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is,” said Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer,...
TRAVEL
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Scoop: U.S. begins denying Afghan immigrants

The Biden administration has begun issuing denials to Afghans seeking to emigrate to the United States through the humanitarian parole process, after a system that typically processes 2,000 applications annually has been flooded with more than 30,000. Why it matters: Afghans face steeper odds and longer processes for escaping to...
IMMIGRATION

