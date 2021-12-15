ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Library of Congress adds Talking Heads’ 'Stop Making Sense' to National Film Registry

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Library of Congress has announced its 2021 additions to...

www.punknews.org

darkhorizons.com

National Film Registry’s 2021 Inclusions

The U.S. Library of Congress has announced the films it intends to honor this year with their addition to the National Film Registry. The inclusion on this list means the film is deemed worthy of preservation for historical significance and/or creative achievements. This year’s list includes Peter Jackson’s “The Lord...
mynews13.com

1997 Selena biopic selected for preservation in National Film Registry

TEXAS — Every year the Library of Congress selects 25 films for preservation in the National Film Registry. The films are chosen on the basis of “cultural, historic or aesthetic” significance, and this year a landmark film with strong Texas ties has been selected for inclusion. “Selena"...
Deadline

National Film Registry Adds ‘Return Of The Jedi’, ‘Fellowship Of The Ring’, ‘Strangers On A Train’, ’Sounder’, ‘WALL-E’ & More

The Library of Congress has unveiled its annual list of 25 movies to make the cut for the National Film Registry. The selection, considered among America’s most influential motion pictures, features titles spanning from 1902-2008. Among them are Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 Strangers On A Train; 1962’s Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?, starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford; 1972 tearjerker Sounder, which brought Cicely Tyson a Best Actress Oscar nomination; John Waters’ Pink Flamingos (1972); and Michael Schultz’s 1975 Cooley High. More recent classics such as 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi, 1984’s A Nightmare On Elm...
Jonathan Demme
411mania.com

A Nightmare On Elm Street, Return Of the Jedi & More Added to National Film Registry

Freddy Krueger and Jabba the Hutt are going into the National Film Registry, which announced its new additions for 2021. The New York Times reports that the Library of Congress has announced the 25 films that will be selected for preservation this year, which include A Nightmare On Elm Street, Return Of the Jedi, WALL-E, Selena, and more.
ValleyCentral

‘Selena’ added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color. The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that films including “Star […]
