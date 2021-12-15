Check out the new LP by Jon the Movie!

UK-based singer-songwriter Ben Auld composed his newly announced LP ‘Lemongrass’, set for release on February 15th, in several locations including his own apartment, his parents’ home in Norwich, and later, Canyon Sound Studio. Despite the frequent shuffling around from place to place throughout its creation, there’s a distinct sense of home captured within the record’s 10 song track-listing, whether via its emotion-laden lyrics or sunshine-y instrumentation. The record’s debut single, “D4A”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere and officially drops tomorrow, is a perfect example of Auld’s knack for relaying melancholy themes in sweet and upbeat ways. It’s clear that he wears his heart on his sleeve, and this first single is a testament to his openness as a songwriter.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO