Music

Check out the new LP by Jon the Movie!

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunknews is psyched to stream the new LP from Jon the Movie! The new LP, “Miracles Until the End” is from the forthcoming album A Glimpse...

www.punknews.org

American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Check out the new 3xEP by Sunny on the Causeway

Today, we are pleased to debut the new triple EP by Sunny on the Causeway!. The Philly band is getting ambitious for their new release! On the Pollution x 3 EP, the band crafted three EPS and then worked them so they fit together into a larger theme. The first slab The Tropical Pollution has darker and heavier tunes. the second slice Pollution II: The Underwater City features more melodic songs, but also has unorthodox song structutres. the final unit, Pollution III: A Leisurely Breakfast features straight up pop-punk tuenage.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Stud Count!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track from Philadelphia based melodic punk band Stud Count! The song is called "Talkin' 2 You". Speaking to Punknews vocalist Norelle Green said of the song,. I wrote this song about finding your person, and falling in love...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

JOHN MELLENCAMP’S NEW LP STRICTLY A ONE-EYED JACK OUT JANUARY 21

John Mellencamp’s highly anticipated new album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack is set for release January 21 on Republic Records. Pre-order for the LP begins today HERE. Listen to new album track “Chasing Rainbows” HERE and watch the official lyric video HERE. The album features the previously released...
MUSIC
Person
Frank Zappa
Punknews.org

Check out the new live album by Josh Caterer of the Smoking Popes!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new live album by Josh Caterer of The Smoking Popes!. Today, Caterer is releasing The SPACE Sessions. Caterer reunites with bassist John San Juan (Hushdrops) and drummer John Perrin (NRBQ to cut a live album with some classics and some surprises in a raw and loose style. The album finds the crew stripping the songs back to their core and really highlighting the songcraft in an intimate setting.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Watch the new video by Old Currents!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by New Jersey's Old Currents! The video is for their new song "Here, You Throw This Away". Speaking to Punknews, Old Currents said of the song,. "We chose this song as our first single because we feel...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

IDLES release “When The Lights Come On” video

IDLES have released a video for their song "When The Lights Come On". The video was directed and edited by Holding Hands with Horses and stars George Garret of Heavy Lungs. The song is off their album Crawler that was released earlier this year via Partisan Records. IDLES will be touring in 2022. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smashing Pumpkins
Punknews.org

Avail announce shows with Hot Water Music, reissuing 'Satiate'

Avail have announced that they will be playing a handful of shows this February. The band will be playing with Hot Water Music and Be Well. Tim Barry will also be opening for Hot Water Music on a handful of their shows. The band have also announced a reissue of their album Satiate for its 30th anniversary. The reissue is available on vinyl and is also now on streaming services for the first time. Avail released their album Front Porch Stories in 2002 and 3 Reissues in 2006. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Ben Auld Teases New LP ‘Lemongrass’ With “D4A”

UK-based singer-songwriter Ben Auld composed his newly announced LP ‘Lemongrass’, set for release on February 15th, in several locations including his own apartment, his parents’ home in Norwich, and later, Canyon Sound Studio. Despite the frequent shuffling around from place to place throughout its creation, there’s a distinct sense of home captured within the record’s 10 song track-listing, whether via its emotion-laden lyrics or sunshine-y instrumentation. The record’s debut single, “D4A”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere and officially drops tomorrow, is a perfect example of Auld’s knack for relaying melancholy themes in sweet and upbeat ways. It’s clear that he wears his heart on his sleeve, and this first single is a testament to his openness as a songwriter.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Start The Week Over: “Keepaway” (Stripped)

We are so pleased to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for New York power-pop band Start The Week Over. They will be releasing an EP called Acoustic Session which features stripped back versions of some of their singles. First up is a new version of "Keepaway", see below. “We...
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES

