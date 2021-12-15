Advance Screening: The Matrix Resurrections

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Matrix Resurrections teases the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and a whole new story for the beloved Matrix universe. "This is not a retelling, this is a new-telling," says Reeves. The featurette gives fans an inside look at these treasured characters as we find them back inside the matrix once more. In the world of The Matrix, Reeves tells audiences that we find Thomas Anderson, Neo's matrix alter ego, back inside after having suffered a nervous breakdown. Thomas sees a therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) that has him taking blue pills to help him settle in this reality.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO