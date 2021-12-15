ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

8106 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Cheswick" is an incredible 3 stories of history. Built in 1796 as the Franklin Family Farm House, it was moved to a convenient corner of the original farm and restored. Old trees, a secret walled...

1606 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico, VA 23222

This Home Has POTENTIAL!! Featuring almost 1,700 sure feet, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The interior offers a living room with corner brick wood burning fireplace & entry to the sun room, formal dining room with entry doorway to the kitchen. The first floor also give you 2 of the bedrooms & hall bath. As you head upstairs you will find the large 3rd bedroom. There is a paved drive and a 2-car detached garage, and storm windows. All sitting on a large half acre lot with a great backyard. Brand New Roof on House, Roof on Detached Garage 3 Years Old, New Carpet on First Floor, and New Paint on First. This Home Would be Great for an Investor or Starter Home.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
13407 Castle Hollow Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23114

13407 Castle Hollow Terrace is a stunning and contemporary single family home with an open floor plan in the beautiful Queensmill neighborhood! You'll find lots of upgrades throughout this home. New paint, all wood flooring has been sanded and refinished. Kitchen has been completely upgraded, including stainless steel appliances, smooth surface countertops, ceramic tile flooring. Private breakfast area opens to the deck, which spans nearly the entirety of the rear of the home. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, including 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths located on the first floor, with en-suite bath in the master. 2nd floor features large living area/teen suite with a private bath, or this space would be ideal for a workout room or 2nd recreation area/media room. High ceilings in the family room, large formal living and dining area. This home has many special features throughout, including a full walk-in utility room, large closets, lots of storage, circular driveway, custom landscaping, & crank out windows. Located on a large private deep lot. Roof and HVAC in excellent condition.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
7391 Harris Mountain Ln, Albemarle, VA 22935

LOOKING for a charming FARMETTE w/ custom Log cabin on 5.5 acres? This Gorgeous Custom Log Home was constructed from a relocated 19th century hewn log home, & re-built by renowned Stone Mason/Builder Charles McRaven. Home~ hardwood floors, beamed 9+ft ceilings, copper roof/gutters/downspouts, stained glass windows, tons of natural light, wood burning fireplace w/french doors leading a sleeping porch), granite countertops, custom re-claimed wood cabinets, sub-zero refrigerator/freezer, gas cooking, vintage porcelain kitchen farm sink, Guardian home generator, half bath w/ huge vintage porcelain double sink (used to be a darkroom), one large loft bedroom with walk-in cedar closet & full bathroom w/storage. The exterior of the Log Cabin offers amazing stonework, partial basement w/walkout & storage. Farm~pond, pasture is appx 4 acres w/3 board fencing, run in, frost free hydrant, 2 car Carport, & old storage barn/workshop. Location~ UVA 20 min, Massanutten 30 min (skiing, hiking), CV 35 min, Richmond & Warrenton 1.20 min. Countless local artisans, Antiques shops, wine vineyards, Skyline Drive, & Fine Dining. If you seek serenity & the joy of the outdoors your best life awaits...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
118 N Battery St, Henrico, VA 23075

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS CHARMING 3 bedrooms 2 full bathroom bungalow in Highland Springs! Step in from the 6X4 covered front porch to find the living room w/a picture WNDW, 3X2 closet & hallway access to 2 bedrooms w/closets, HDWD floors & the shared hall bath w/toilet, single vanity w/storage, tub & shower. Off the living room is the kitchen w/beamed ceiling, white cabinets, a Whirlpool dishwasher, pebble backsplash, a breakfast bar & the dining room w/beamed ceiling, WD paneling, a 3X2 pantry & HDWD floor. Enjoy entertaining in the cozy family room w/picture WNDW, corner built-in, a brick WB fireplace & sliding door access to the side yard. The private primary BDRM boasts a WNDW seat w/storage, a 7X2 closet, an 8X6 sitting room w/wood paneling & attached 9X8 bath w/4X2 linen closet, toilet, single vanity w/storage, tub & shower. NEW Trane HVAC 2021, NEW roof 2017, NEWER vinyl insulated DBL pane windows, low maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding & soffit, 24X14 storage shed, 8X8 garden shed, 24X14 concrete patio & an enormous, fenced backyard that is perfect for children or pets to play. Located close to shopping, dining, the interstate & Richmond Airport. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $132,000

Attention Investors and First Time Homebuyers! Maintenance free 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancher. Fresh Paint with unique flooring. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, Living room with lots of natural lighting, large Laundry room, and a storage shed in the backyard. Close to shopping, Fort Lee, & I-295.
HOPEWELL, VA
9015 Lee Davis Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome to 9015 Lee Davis Rd! Another quality home under construction by Vertical Builders! This brand new home is situated on a .93 acre lot and features 2,327 finished SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & attached 2-car garage. The kitchen includes granite tops, subway tile backsplash, eat-in area, angled breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & pantry. The open floor plan between the eat-in kitchen and living room w/ gas fireplace allows for great interaction between friends, family, and guests. The master bedroom features 2 large WIC, CF and private bath w/ double vanity, separate toilet room, tiled floors & shower. The other 2 well-sized bedrooms are located on the opposite end of the home and have large walk-in closets. There's a finished bonus area upstairs perfect for guest room, play area, or home office. Outside you'll find a 6'x18' covered front porch. FIRST PICTURE IS RENDERING OF ACTUAL EXTERIOR FINISHES. PHOTOS OF COMPLETED HOME ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME LAYOUT AND FOR EXAMPLE ONLY. FEATURES, SPECIFICATIONS, ETC. ARE SPECIFIC TO THIS LISTING - SEE ATTACHMENTS. EXPECTED COMPLETION IS MARCH/APRIL 2022.
HANOVER, VA
13 Eliza Ln, King William, VA 23009

Home is to be built. The Cold Harbor 2 is to be built on lot 13. This home features 9' ceilings on first floor. Countertops in kitchen will be granite.This home will feature a first and second floor primary bedroom with some of the unfinished space finished off to make room for sitting room in second floor primary bedroom. *Photos are from Builder's Library-Home is to be built*
KING WILLIAM, VA
1748 S Halcun Dr, Petersburg, VA 23803

CHARMING BRICK RANCH HOME in Petersburg is ready for a new owner! Step right into the home to find the sun filled formal LR w/a picture window and 3X2 coat closet. The EIK w/black APPL, wood cabinetry, laminate C/TOPs & 8X4 laundry closet leads to the formal dining room w/chandelier. Off the dining room is the cozy family room w/WD paneling, C/FAN & side entrance to the home. A primary BDRM w/a 3X2 closet & C/FAN, 2 more bedrooms w/ceiling fans & closets & a full hallway bathroom w/single vanity w/storage, easy entry shower with seat & linen closet finish the interior of the home. Gorgeous, newly refinished HDWD floors, FRESH paint throughout, NEW APPL, NEW gutters, NEW LVP floors. Conveniently located near the interstate, shopping and restaurant, SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY!
PETERSBURG, VA
2911 Pickett St, Hopewell, VA 23860

One-of-a-kind, beautiful brick rancher renovated from top to bottom! You'll fall in love with this sizable & enchanting corner lot the moment you step on the property. A freshly painted brick exterior is met with a new roof! Enter into the bright & open-concept living area featuring bay window & refinished hardwood floors. On the hallway to the left sits the primary bedroom & two additional bedrooms. A chic granite island stands as the gateway from the living area to a kitchen with brand new highlights galore: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, flooring, recessed lighting & all new cabinets! The open-living doesn't stop there though! Through the back of the kitchen to the left, step into a giant family room w/ new luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures & a sliding barn door that leads to the basement. Both fully renovated bathrooms feature new tubs, vanities & tiling! Toward the back of the home is a laundry room w/ rear access to a covered patio- perfect for hosting guests any time of the year! Located near Ft. Lee, Amazon, John Randolph Med Center & City of Richmond with quick access to major highways, this home doesn't just offer elegance but convenience too!
HOPEWELL, VA
5721 CEDAR Ln, Amelia, VA 23002

NEW CONSTRUCTION & MOVE-IN READY! STYLISH 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1456 sqft. Custom HOME with OVER 3 acres of established PASTURE, perfect for HORSES or other small agriculture enterprises. This 1 level home features a large Master Suite with Private Bath & Walk-in Closet, SPACIOUS FAMILY Room with Vaulted Ceiling open to the Dining Area, Convenient Wrap-Around Kitchen with Granite counter Tops & Breakfast Bar, "Easy-Close" Cabinetry and Built-in Appliances included. The 2 additional Bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home with a 2nd full Bath. Enjoy this SCENIC rural area with Gorgeous SUNSETS from the generously sized COVERED FRONT PORCH and 10' x 16' REAR DECK. Quality construction features include Brick Foundation, Conditioned Crawlspace, Vinyl Siding, Thermal Windows & Doors, Dimensional Shingled Roof, Attractive Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring & Carpet, as well as, Trending Light fixtures & Hardware. This is a GREAT NEW HOME with a GREAT LOCATION!
1527 Presidential Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Condo you Must See with your own eyes! The interior of this home has been completely renovated. As soon as you enter the home, you will notice the new vinyl plank flooring throughout. The eat-in kitchen includes new quartz countertops, new cabinets with all new stainless steel appliances. The spacious living room leads to the Florida Room where you can really enjoy the natural light. Enjoy the new carpet in both bedrooms with large double closets. The bathroom has a new vanity, light fixture and stand up shower. HVAC and roofing was replaced in 2015 and the Stonewall Manor Community just power washed the residence and has recently painted all doors, handrails and replaced the old shutters with new. Enjoy this maintenance free community and all it has to offer. The amenities include pool, clubhouse, basketball court, playground, tennis courts, and more. To top it off it is located within minutes of everything. Schools, shopping, restaurants, and other entertainment is all minutes away. This unit is just waiting for someone to call it Home.
14490 Warwick Hill Rd, Prince George, VA 23805

This home has it all, and then some. As you pull into the paved driveway alongside the large front yard, you have the option to park in the extra wide parking area or pull into the three car side loading garage. The exterior is maintenance free which gives you extra time to sit back, relax or entertain on the covered back porch with a 4ft deep partial in ground salt water pool. As you walk into the foyer there is a flex room that can be used as an office, guest room or work out room. Beautiful dining room that leads to a large open kitchen with lots of storage that overlooks the family room with a high ceiling, entertainment center and three glass sliding doors overlooking the pool, deck and private backyard. Off of the den is a private office. The 1st floor also features a laundry room, garage access and a Primary bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms and one full bathroom. At the end of the hall there is an amazing bonus room that also features a split unit for heat and AC. Oh by the way, save on those electric bills because this home has solar panels and is also wired for a whole house generator! Partially fenced rear yard and storage shed. Front irrigation.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
312 Sandston Ave, Henrico, VA 23150

Welcome to this well maintained home in Sandston, Virginia. This beautiful brick rancher contains original hardwood flooring and cabinetry. This home features over 1,000+ sq. ft. of living and entertaining space. The rear deck provides ample space for cook-outs and barbeques with family and friends. The driveway allows enough parking for owner and guests. This home is conveniently located near major highways, the Richmond International Airport, shopping and dining, and downtown Richmond. With all of these bells and whistle this home will not be on the market for long.
SANDSTON, VA
1929 Ramblewood Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Wonderful brick rancher located in the neighborhood of Ramblewood. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, formal dining room, living room, family room with a fireplace, utility room, a large carport, fenced in backyard, screened back porch and a storage shed. The many upgrades includes refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, new custom vanities and recessed lighting. The primary bedroom has two closets and a beautifully remodeled bathroom. The other two bedrooms are spacious and have nice sized closets. This home sits towards the end of a cul-de-sac and has plenty of curb appeal.
PETERSBURG, VA
3813 Kippax Dr, Hopewell, VA 23860

Wide streets and friendly neighbors welcome you to this move-in-ready, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the quiet neighborhood of Kippax Estates. Home has a maintenance-free exterior with a brick façade on the front, vinyl siding on the other 3 sides, and a large brick and concrete front porch. Inside the walls and trim have been freshly painted, new vinyl plank floors installed, and ceiling fans added to every room. There is a large living room and an open concept eat-in-kitchen and family room with a wood stove that keeps the house cozy warm on the coldest days. The primary bedroom has an en suite bath with step-in shower. There are double-width concrete and brick steps out back to a concrete pad perfect for grilling. There is an over-sized, 1-car detached garage with a concrete driveway, electricity, 2 windows and a side entrance. The yard is sunny and flat – perfect for a garden, pool, or play set. House has vinyl windows, a newer hot water heater (2017), 13-seer heat pump (2018), and 30-year dimensional roof (2011). Easy access to a large variety of shopping and dining along Oaklawn Avenue and less than 5 minutes to Fort Lee.
2102 N Parham Road, Henrico, VA 23229

Come see this nice Four-level beautifully fully renovated home in a great location of Henrico. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, brick fireplace and a utility/ laundry room with direct access to the driveway, as well as a full bathroom with shower. Off the kitchen and main floor living space there is a quaint dining room with French doors to an enclosed porch that has several sliders for easy access to the rear yard. Hardwood flooring and new stainless-steel appliances, granite kitchen top. Good size Island provides more cooking space. New kitchen cabinets. Driveway offers 4-5 cars parking. Detached storage cabin in backyard of the house. Mile away from Walmart, Regency Mall and Kroger.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
117 Verbov Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Remodeled Rancher with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. New Roof, New Windows, Upgraded Insulation Package in Attic and Crawlspace, New Luxury Vinyl Planks Throughout the Home, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Counter Top, New Ceramic Tile Backsplash, New Appliance Package, New Bath Room Vanity with upgraded Faucets, New Panel Box. Home has Gas Heat with Central Air and Gas Hot Water Heater. Double Wide Gravel Driveway for Off-Street Parking, and Chain Link Fenced Backyard.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
3113 Chartwood Dr, Henrico, VA 23150

Check out this amazing home! It features new interior paint throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms, hardwood floor entry and hall, classic kitchen with 42” cherry cabinets and a breakfast area with bay window, separate dining room, cathedral ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom, and granite counters in the bathrooms. The garage is finished and heated and offers a floored attic. Step outside to nearly half an acre with a deck that goes down to an open area that is then steps away from a lovely wooded area. The property has easy access to the interstate and airport and is not in the flight path.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
7105 Peach Orchard Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Walnut Grove rancher on corner lot over half acre. 2.5+ detached garage with fenced rear yard. This 3 BR, 2 BA two owner home has been well maintained. 3-season room overlooks the large rear yard. Roof <2 years, AC <10 yrs, electric baseboard heat. Hardwood floors under carpet except in Family Room. Convenient to grocery, restaurants, shopping, and interstate. Professional photos coming Saturday.
HANOVER, VA
3 Bedroom Home in Bumpass - $74,700

HUD Case # 541-850118. Back on market. PRICE IMPROVEMENT. Wonderful opportunity on this Double-Wide with 10.45 wooded acres. Make this your weekend retreat from the city or turn it into your hunting cabin. A manageable 945sf with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Living Room and Eat-In Kitchen. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representations as to the availability or accuracy of information herein. All information must be verified by the purchaser. Call Listing Broker to find out more about the FHA $100. Down Payment Program may be eligible for Owner Occupant Buyers Only. IE ( Insurable with Escrow ). Seller will make no repairs. HUD homes are sold 'as-is'. No one may alter, repair or occupy the property until after closing & funding. Managed by RAINE Company. ***PENDING***
BUMPASS, VA

