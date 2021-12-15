ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris review

By Tabitha Joyce
cntraveller.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor flawless service in the city’s golden triangle. Hotel address: Four Seasons Hotel George V, 31 Av. George V, 75008 Paris, France. An entourage of staff greet you by name every time you spin through the revolving doors into the lobby which is a flutter of pink ferns and chequer marble....

www.cntraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

Inside the very chic and sophisticated Bulgari Hotel Paris

Making a mark in the hospitality space is Bulgari. After launching six hotels across the globe, the marquee has now set up an all-new property at 30 Avenue George V in Paris. Representing a culmination of Italian hospitality, the heritage of Bulgari, and the history of the City of Light, we’re talking about the very elite Bulgari Hotel Paris.
LIFESTYLE
travelagewest.com

Hotel Review: Club Med Quebec Charlevoix

Le Massif de Charlevoix ski resort is a place where sea and mountains meet — and is now the site of the world’s first year-round Club Med mountain ski resort, which opened Dec. 3. As I paused on my skis at the top of the mountain and took in the view, it looked as if I could ski right into the wide, blue waters of the mighty St. Lawrence River all the way out to the ocean.
TRAVEL
cntraveller.com

Soho House Rome hotel review

City that looks great from any angle from another angle. Hotel address: Soho House Rome, Via Cesare de Lollis 12, 00185 Roma. A 10-storey, pastel-toned, retro-styled tower that is at once unmistakably Soho Housey and undeniably Roman – though in a part of the city, the resolutely gritty neighbourhood of San Lorenzo, that may be unfamiliar to many, including many Romans. Moreover, the whole notion of clubs of the Soho House kind – an international network of laid-back, members-only hangouts for ‘creative souls’, as opposed to the uptight, old-fashioned Pall Mall or St James’s Street variety – still seems exotic to most Italians. ‘So, um, OK,’ you might be thinking. ‘How is that – a poorly understood foreign concept in an unfashionable part of town – going to play out?’ Fair enough. But recall the time-honoured saying: ‘If Nick Jones builds it, they will come.’ The gamble appears to be paying off, as it has done so often in the past. The present reviewer can confirm that the locals have taken to the House with great enthusiasm and in impressive numbers, bringing with them a fantastic vibe and superior knitwear.
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

The New Paris Hotel Where You Can Sleep Under the Stars

Even in a city filled with so many remarkable stone buildings that they become individually unremarkable, the edifice of the old Louvre post office stands out. Perhaps it is because it positively gleams after a restoration, but there is something so unforgettably imposing about its arcaded facade. Even more remarkable,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George V
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Jeff Leatham
thetravelmagazine.net

Hotel Review: Mondrian Doha, Qatar

The 4-year old Mondrian hotel was designed by the iconic Dutch designer Marcel Wanders. If he intended to combine the fantastical dreaminess of Alice in Wonderland with an Arabian Nights vibe, then in my mind, he has achieved this. I certainly felt like Alice exploring the otherworldliness of the two lobbies and the frozen forest and was indeed surprised and delighted at every turn.
MIDDLE EAST
TripAdvisor Blog

12 hotels in Paris with the best Eiffel Tower views

Take your Paris vacation up a notch and stay in a hotel with the best Eiffel Tower views, as recommended by your fellow Tripadvisor travelers. The Eiffel Tower isn’t just a landmark of Paris; it’s a symbol of love, beauty and luxury. It stands proud in the 7th arrondissement and can be admired from pretty much anywhere in the city. But imagine being greeted by an unobstructed view of the Eiffel Tower from your hotel room. Now that would take your Paris vacation up a notch and send your Instagram followers into a frenzy.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveller.com

Eden Rock hotel review, St Barth's

We all need glamour sometimes – and nowhere in the Caribbean delivers glitz quite like Eden Rock. Hotel address: Eden Rock Hotel, St Jean Bay, St Barthélemy, F97133, French West Indies. Website: edenrockhotel.com. Phone number: +590 590 29 79 99. Price from: from about £770 per night.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Palace#Bulgari Minis#Michelin#Parisians#Italian
New York Post

The Four Seasons’ new hotel in Napa Valley offers wine-soaked luxury

Mud-caked and relaxing under a thatch of California live oak trees, I was not surprised when a passing spa therapist at the new Four Seasons in Napa Valley sighed. “This is God’s country,” she said, not unreasonably. Set on 22.5 acres, the new 85-room hotel is certainly idyllic,...
LIFESTYLE
Discover Mag

Best Hotel Pillows Review of 5-Star Luxury

This ultimate luxury pillow guide will uncover the science of why hotel pillows are so comfortable and fluffy. Let us take you inside the pillowcase to find out where to buy the best hotel pillow brands. There's no doubt that hotel pillows are comfortable and luxurious. They feature large, fluffy,...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

The Grande Dame of Nashville – The Hermitage Hotel Review

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Review: Rosewood Hotel Georgia Vancouver

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
TRAVEL
thetravelmagazine.net

Hotel Review: The Harrison, Belfast, Northern Ireland

The Harrison is a converted Victorian mansion, self-styled as ‘Chambers of Distinction’. It opened its doors in January 2020 and then had to promptly close due to Covid. Now fully open, each of the 16 rooms has been individually designed by the creative Irish owner, Melanie Harrison, who as well as being a convivial host, has a great eye for design. And each room has been named after someone who has played an important part in Northern Irish history.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown welcomes Pablo Molinari as new Hotel Manager

NEW YORK, NY - Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, the award-winning destination hotel in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood, has appointed Pablo Molinari to the position of Hotel Manager. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Molinari will leverage his extensive knowledge of the hospitality business to oversee the day-to-day operations and financial success of the hotel.
ECONOMY
yourchoiceway.com

George Foreman Flexe Grill Review

This versatile George Foreman grill can be used either open and flat or as a traditional clamshell grill, toastie and panini maker. Read on to find out if it's an appliance you'll use again and again. Should I Buy The George Foreman Flexe Grill (26250)?. Pros. Two modes of use.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy