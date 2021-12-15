Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris review

City that looks great from any angle from another angle. Hotel address: Soho House Rome, Via Cesare de Lollis 12, 00185 Roma. A 10-storey, pastel-toned, retro-styled tower that is at once unmistakably Soho Housey and undeniably Roman – though in a part of the city, the resolutely gritty neighbourhood of San Lorenzo, that may be unfamiliar to many, including many Romans. Moreover, the whole notion of clubs of the Soho House kind – an international network of laid-back, members-only hangouts for ‘creative souls’, as opposed to the uptight, old-fashioned Pall Mall or St James’s Street variety – still seems exotic to most Italians. ‘So, um, OK,’ you might be thinking. ‘How is that – a poorly understood foreign concept in an unfashionable part of town – going to play out?’ Fair enough. But recall the time-honoured saying: ‘If Nick Jones builds it, they will come.’ The gamble appears to be paying off, as it has done so often in the past. The present reviewer can confirm that the locals have taken to the House with great enthusiasm and in impressive numbers, bringing with them a fantastic vibe and superior knitwear.

