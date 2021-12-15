ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In ‘Station Eleven,’ a pandemic is both the end and beginning of the world

By TV Critic
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a post-apocalyptic drama premised on a flu that wipes out billions, “Station Eleven” — the 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 pandemic bestseller — is strikingly hopeful. In much of pop culture, civilizational collapse precedes an existential descent, with characters robbed...

www.washingtonpost.com

TheWrap

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ Review: A Theater Troupe Struts and Frets After a Pandemic Apocalypse

Suppose there’s a pandemic. Whoops! And it alters the future’s trajectory. Been there. It doesn’t take much imagination to connect to the premise of HBO Max’s 10-episode miniseries “Station Eleven”: A deadly swine flu rapidly devastates the Earth’s population. The disaster sends civilization in a tailspin as the few survivors attempt to carve out the rest of their lives against a post-technological backdrop.
Inverse

'Station Eleven' review: HBO Max's dystopian sci-fi series is 2021's best pandemic thriller

The premiere episode of HBO Max’s Station Eleven offers a few different answers to that question, whether it’s the entrance to a city hospital clogged on all sides by people and cars, or a once-great theater covered in moss and overgrown weeds. But few of Station Eleven’s images are as strong or effective as that of a plane full of people crashing into Chicago’s Navy Pier, all while a little girl watches on from the glass windows of a nearby apartment.
The Verge

New trailers: Station Eleven, The Matrix Resurrections, The Book of Boba Fett, and more

I finally finished The Beatles: Get Back, and even though it meandered a lot, I found myself wanting more. The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay nicely captures what it felt like to watch this 50-year old footage as a fan, like we were all kinda just hanging out with John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they worked on new material. Highly recommend watching, it will make you question some of the prevailing narratives about the Fab Four (like the widely held belief that they were at each other’s throats constantly as the band neared its breakup).
TVGuide.com

Station Eleven Review: HBO Max Apocalyptic Drama Delivers the Heart We Need to Get Through Our Own Pandemic

HBO Max's Station Eleven contains some of the most horrific events you'll see on television this (or any) year, but it's ultimately not really about death and disaster. Jumping freely across a timeline that spans the years leading up to the arrival of a pandemic that wipes out all but a sliver of the Earth's population and the decades that follow, it's less a story about the end of the world or post-apocalyptic existence and more about what happens in the spaces between crises, as well as the moments of connection created by people living through the worst history has to offer and still finding reasons to carry on — and ultimately doing more than carry on.
Sea Coast Echo

Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’

Just what we need: another show about a killer virus wiping out much of humanity. At least this time Shakespeare survives. What’s left of the world, in the upper Midwest anyway, is a stage for the Traveling Symphony, a ragtag caravan of performers in Station Eleven, a disjointed but at times transcendent 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel. (The first three episodes, which crisscross a 20-year timeline, premiere Thursday, with the remainder dropping in batches over the next four weeks.)
GreenwichTime

‘Station Eleven’ Is a Thrilling but Oddly Paced Adaptation: TV Review

Years into the COVID-19 pandemic, “Station Eleven” suggests we got off easy. Both the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel and its limited-series adaptation on HBO Max tell the story of a viral plague that decimates the world’s population too quickly for any response. Novel and TV show alike depict both the first moments of global spread and the state of things 20 years on, in a hardscrabble world where humanity’s remnants seek moments of poetry.
IGN

Station Eleven Premiere Review: "Wheel of Fire," "A Hawk From a Handsaw," and "Hurricane"

Station Eleven premieres with three episodes on HBO Max Dec. 16. There’s a dark irony to the fact that filming of HBO Max’s adaptation of Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel about a flu pandemic that wipes out most of human civilization, was interrupted by the spread of COVID-19. That timing could have made the limited series feel either exploitative or irrelevant, but instead, the three-episode premiere manages to beautifully capture the mix of terror and absurdity found in the early days of COVID while delving into how living through a crisis of that scale pushes people to reconsider their priorities.
Paste Magazine

Station Eleven: HBO Max's Beautiful Adaptation Makes for a Captivating Journey

The past few years have really pushed us to consider what the end of the world might look like. And in that sense, HBO Max’s new series Station Eleven, an adaptation of the apocalyptic 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, has unfortunate (or perhaps auspicious) timing. Who wants to watch a show where the world’s population has been ravaged by a pandemic, where characters suffer through what they have lost and debate if hope is a worthy investment? Who wants to inhabit a dark universe that feels just a branch away from our own?
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: Day Zero Pain

In Year Twenty, Kirsten Raymonde (played as an adult by Mackenzie Davis) roams northern Michigan with a band of traveling players that she met back in Year Two. That’s when the players found her — thirsty, bloody, clutching her grubby copy of Miranda’s graphic novel. Now as then, the troupe of about two dozen actors and musicians move between outposts in a ragtag caravan of horses and wagons and camper vans, playing Shakespeare to some of the last audiences on Earth. Their route never changes. With each return, they bring more baggage to the places they’ve already passed through. In the series premiere of Station Eleven, time jumped, but here, time slips. The familiarity of the road and the decades of doing Hamlet set off a tornado of free associations for Kirsten. A patch of forest reminds her of Jeevan’s unexplained disappearance; mourning old Hamlet on stage calls to mind her own orphaning. It’s never clarified if her reminiscences are intentional or intrusive, if she’s mining her trauma to make art or if the past simply haunts her.
/Film

Station Eleven Cinematographer On Capturing The Post-Apocalyptic World Of The HBO Max Series [Interview]

"Station Eleven," now streaming on HBO Max (read our review), serves as an antidote to the dour color palette and mood of other post-apocalyptic narratives on television and in film. Laced with humor and heartache, it's perhaps the brightest, most fanciful end-of-the-world drama you'll ever see. The 10-episode miniseries follows several characters and their interconnected lives during a global pandemic and its aftermath.
wmagazine.com

For Station Eleven’s Mackenzie Davis, Acting is “Like Dating”

Station Eleven, based on the book of the same name by Canadian novelist Emily St. John Mandel, is unlike any post-apocalyptic series you’ve ever seen. The miniseries premiering on December 16 for HBO Max follows a traveling Shakespearean theater company 20 years after a devastating flu pandemic wipes out the majority of humanity—and if you think watching might be a triggering experience, try landing a starring role. Leading the cast is Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten, a knife-wielding guide who copes with the trauma of loss by getting absorbed into a metaphorical graphic novel called Station Eleven—an obsession that begins to manifest in the events of her life. The series began production before Covid-19 went global, and filmed into peak quarantine months, but luckily, the show is also filled with a sense of whimsy and soul, bringing to to mind character-focused series like The Leftovers (both shows share a writer, Patrick Somerville), more than the dreary apocalyptic wastelands of The Walking Dead and Snowpiercer.
HBO Watch

HBO Max Exclusive STATION ELEVEN Debuts

On Thursday, December 16 the first three episodes of the HBO Max Exclusive drama STATION ELEVEN were uploaded. This post is a look at the first installment of the limited series which is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. The 10-episode is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines and tells the stories of survivors of devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.
iowapublicradio.org

'Station Eleven' imagines a strangely humane human apocalypse

Your personal threshold for pandemic fiction, at this stage in our ongoing global kaleidoscopic bacchanalia of doom, may have dropped precipitously since the post-apocalyptic novel Station Eleven became a sensation in 2014. If so, you may consider the prospect of sitting down to watch a viral pandemic wipe out most of humanity over the course of ten hourlong episodes on HBO Max to be akin to that of attending an immersively tactile theatrical experience called Root Canal: The Musical.
WUSA

'Station Eleven': Why the Must-See Dystopian Series Is More Than Another Pandemic Story (Exclusive)

Station Eleven, which follows the lives of people trying to rebuild 20 years after society as we know it was wiped out, is easily one of the best shows of 2021 – and a must-watch despite its initial setup: a deadly flu. Adapted from the novel by Emily St. John Mandel, the limited series has more in common with The Leftovers and Watchmen than it does with Contagion or any other pandemic-themed films or series.
Decider.com

‘Station Eleven’ Episode 3 Recap: Secret Origins

An entire relationship follows—and the weird thing is that it’s Miranda, more so than bonafide celebrity Arthur, who appears married to her work. She continues to pursue both her logistics gig and her artistic sideline, working on the global supply chain (now there’s a phrase to send shivers down any survivor of 2021’s spine) by day, writing and drawing by night. She also navigates the demands of her burgeoning relationship with Arthur, with whom she shacks up, though to his chagrin she spends most of her time isolated in his pool house, working on her two callings.
Decider.com

‘Station Eleven’ Series Premiere Recap: The Big Sick

That said, bearing it is easier than you’d think. Why? Because of the absolutely charming performances of the episode’s two leads, Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler. Patel plays Jeevan, an underemployed writer—he briefly mentions blogging and content creation before admitting “I don’t have a job,” and yeah, if you have the gig I presently have, it stings a bit. Jeevan attends a Chicago theatrical production of King Lear in which Lawler’s child actor character Kirsten has a small role.
ComicBook

HBO Max Releases New Station Eleven Trailer

Just over a month after offering up a first look teaser, HBO Max has released the full trailer for Station Eleven, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's novel of the same name. As was the case with the teaser, this new trailer showcases the miniseries' star-studded cast which includes Mackenzie Davis, Gael Garcia Bernal, Himesh Patel, and Lori Petty. The series will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16th. You can check out the full trailer for yourself below.
TechRadar

How to watch Station Eleven online where you are

Created by Patrick Somerville (HBO’s The Leftovers) and with Hiro Murai directing multiple episodes (FX’s Atlanta, Barry, and the Grammy-winning music video “This is America”), expect a visually potent, emotional adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s best-selling novel. Below we explain how to watch Station Eleven online now – and on HBO Max in the US.
Thrillist

Why the Mysterious Spaceman in HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' Is Essential to the Series

"Doctor Eleven can't feel time," says young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) early in the second episode of Station Eleven, HBO Max's ambitious new miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 bestselling dystopian novel. In the moment, Kirsten is speaking to Sarah, who will later be revealed to be "The Conductor" of the traveling theater troupe that grown-up Kristen, played by Halt and Catch Fire's Mackenzie Davis, will eventually become a key member of, but the line might as well be directed at the viewer attempting to make sense of the show's fractured structure. If Dr. Eleven, an astronaut glimpsed in the first episode who resembles MTV's Moon Man VMA trophy, can't "feel" time, what does that mean for the time-skipping series around him?
