Northern Sky Theater's "Home for the Holidays" in-person performances

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s Beginning to Look Alot Like Christmas,” “When You Believe,” and “The Hanukkah Song,” are just some of the holiday classics that will be performed on Sunday, December 19th at 7:00pm when Vanguard Theater performers from arts programs ranging from Berklee College of Music to The Harr School, Webster Conservatory to Yale University, perform in a benefit concert to replenish Vanguard’s scholarship fund. Part concert, sing along, and party, this concert is for all ages!
