ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Northern Sky Theater's "Home for the Holidays" in-person performances

By Paul Schmitt
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn annual show filled with holiday humor and music will be back performing on stage for the public between Christmas and the New Year. This year’s production of...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

Local theater troupe to perform Christmas classic

VALDESE — Those looking for a way to get into the Christmas spirit will have a great opportunity as the Old Colony Players open their production of “Elf, The Musical.”. Performances will be held at the Old Rock School at 400 Main St., Valdese, with the first performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
VALDESE, NC
Reporter

DCP Theater hosts holiday celebration show

SALFORD TOWNSHIP — The Outlet at DCP Theatre presents “Ghosts of Christmas Past,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The evening of holiday one acts, readings and music is directed and hosted by Geoff Yaroschak. “Join the Outlet at DCP Theatre for an evening full of holiday warmth with over 30...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Northern Sky Theater#Home For The Holidays
newjerseystage.com

Vanguard Theater Presents Home for the Holidays, a Benefit Concert, On December 19th

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s Beginning to Look Alot Like Christmas,” “When You Believe,” and “The Hanukkah Song,” are just some of the holiday classics that will be performed on Sunday, December 19th at 7:00pm when Vanguard Theater performers from arts programs ranging from Berklee College of Music to The Harr School, Webster Conservatory to Yale University, perform in a benefit concert to replenish Vanguard’s scholarship fund. Part concert, sing along, and party, this concert is for all ages!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
bigislandmusic.net

Palace Theater celebrates the holidays with the return of “Home For The Hilodays”

The historic ninety-six-year-old Palace Theater will present Home for the HiloDays 2021, a three-night concert fundraising event in celebration of the holiday season. Three live performances with in-person attendance are Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Advance tickets start at just $20 and are available here.
PERFORMING ARTS
Valley Breeze

St. Ray's returns to in-person performances with 'A Christmas Carol'

PAWTUCKET – Saints Drama is excited to present its first in-person winter play in two years with the upcoming “A Christmas Carol,” set for Dec. 9-12 at the Coutu Theater, 43 Maynard St. “A Christmas Carol” is a classic story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Kristen Doherty,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
WSAW

Mannheim Steamroller to perform at Grand Theater on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater will welcome Mannheim Steamroller for two shows on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Tickets are still available for both shows-- 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show will feature Christmas music. The band’s style of music has been previously described at 18th Century classical rock....
WAUSAU, WI
WCAX

Bella Voce Women’s Chorus performing holiday concerts live again

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in two years, the Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont is getting back on stage to bring you the joyous sounds of the season. Bella Voce’s holiday concert, Rejoice and Sing, features guest artists including the Northern Bronze Handbell Ensemble. Dawn Willis,...
COLCHESTER, VT
news9.com

Painted Sky Opera Presents 'A Painted Sky Holiday'

In one week, you can get in the holiday spirit with Painted Sky Opera. They have a special holiday performance planned featuring an orchestra, choir and soloists. You can catch the opera at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Hudiburg Chevrolet Center at Rose State College.
PERFORMING ARTS
cbslocal.com

Join ‘Granny’ In Denver’s Five Points For In-Person Return Of The Holiday Favorite

DENVER (CBS4) – An iconic Denver holiday show returns in-person and to its original home in Five Points this holiday season. “Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum” will be performed at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre Dec. 11-19. “The story of Granny is really very simple,” explained Cleo Parker Robinson, creator, choreographer and dancer. “It’s really about how Granny was a dancer and how she danced around the world. All the different cultures she experienced and all of the stories she heard. She’s starting to forget her journey, even a little bit about how she sees herself in life.”
DENVER, CO
KMPH.com

The Fresno Philharmonic performs annual Home for the Holidays concert this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. — Tis the season for Christmas carols and holiday classic tunes as the Fresno Philharmonic performs its annual Home for the Holidays concert this weekend. The holiday musical celebration will return to the William Saroyan Theatre on Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $81. Tickets can also be purchased at the theatre at 730 "M" Street in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
nmu.edu

Northern Now Features Theater and Dance Alumni

The Northern Michigan University Alumni Association will host a "Callback" panel of theater and dance alumni for its next Northern Now digital series event on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The following panelists will provide insights on how their education at NMU prepared them for their careers in various areas of the industry, reminisce about projects they worked on during their time as students and share their plans for the future:
MARQUETTE, MI
mynews13.com

Theater group staging sensory friendly performance

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The College of the Albemarle's theater performances of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" will feel a bit different from its typical productions.​. For the first time the production will be sensory friendly to provide a supportive environment for audience members with autism and other sensory processing disorders.​
THEATER & DANCE
L.A. Weekly

Love Actually Live is a Holiday Gift for Theater Lovers

Theater returned in 2021, but it was still relatively slow coming back in the pandemic. As the year comes to a close it’s been a real gift getting to see performances live on stage again. Just in time for Christmas, Love Actually Live at the Wallis provides a festive theater-cinema experience worth venturing out for.
PERFORMING ARTS
Daily Commercial

On Stage: Holiday theater wraps up this weekend

Holiday plays and shows wrap up this weekend until theaters resume operations after the New Year. The Great Christmas Mess:Chapter 2: A Great Start for The Alphabet Club. Happy and healthy:Savoring both food and family these holidays. Shows closing Sunday include “Miracle of Christmas” at the Living Drama Theatre in...
HOLIDAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy