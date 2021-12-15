SEC proposes amendments to Rule 10b5-1 to address gaps in insider trading regime

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Stocks ended the week on a down note after the simultaneous expiration of single-stock options, single-stock futures, and stock-index options, and stock-futures added to the volatility. Concerns on higher interest rates and the impact of a surge in omicron covid variant cases weighed on investors. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped to its lowest yield in two weeks at 1.401%. For the week, the Dow booked a 1.7% decline, the S&P 500 lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite finished with a weekly drop of 3%. Over the past four weeks, small-cap and value stocks have both entered correction territory.
