SEC proposes amendments to Rule 10b5-1 to address gaps in insider trading regime

Social media platform Reddit said Wednesday it has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public on Wall Street. Reddit Inc said in a statement that it has "confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock." The company said it had not yet determined the number of shares that will be offered nor the price range for the stock. "The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," added the company, which did not made the registration form public.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO