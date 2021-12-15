‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

After tonight’s pivotal new episode, it only makes sense to want the Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 return date at NBC. Have no fear, as we’re happy to help!. The first thing we do have to do here, unfortunately, is be the bearer of some bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode for the immediate future. That’s largely due to the fact that we’re gearing up for the holiday season, and that’s a time when traditionally, this network doesn’t have a lot of scripted content on the air. It’s a big surprise in some ways that we had an episode airing in December at all!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO