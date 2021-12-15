ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Brenham Banner-Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the Three Wise Men of NBC! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kenan Thompson, and Ted Danson serve up a trio of holiday-themed episodes of their comedies ahead of the shows’ official returns in 2022. Here’s a sneak peek at the December 15 lineup. Young...

www.brenhambanner.com

Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

‘Kenan’ returns with a holiday episode on NBC: How to watch with or without cable

A special holiday episode of “Kenan” airs on NBC on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The episode, according to NBC, follows the “Kenan” team as they prepare for the annual Holiday Spectacular. “Rick attempts to unseat Tami as the leader of the band and Mika feels her work is unappreciated. Kenan is upset when Gary pursues a new client,” Deadline reports.
TV SHOWS
WUSA

Kenan Thompson Previews Special 'Kenan' Holiday Episode and Season 2 (Exclusive)

Kenan Thompson is ringing in the holiday cheer. The star of NBC's Kenan (and Saturday Night Live staple) prepares for the special Christmas episode, which, appropriately titled "Christmas," follows the team as they get ready for the annual holiday spectacular. But, problems arise when Kenan gets upset when Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client, Rick (Don Johnson) attempts to unseat Tami (Taylor Louderman) as the leader of the band and Mika (Kimrie Lewis) feels her work is going underappreciated.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Kenan: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Kenan was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings for NBC. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Kenan be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 return date over at NBC

After tonight’s pivotal new episode, it only makes sense to want the Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 return date at NBC. Have no fear, as we’re happy to help!. The first thing we do have to do here, unfortunately, is be the bearer of some bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode for the immediate future. That’s largely due to the fact that we’re gearing up for the holiday season, and that’s a time when traditionally, this network doesn’t have a lot of scripted content on the air. It’s a big surprise in some ways that we had an episode airing in December at all!
CHICAGO, IL
tvseriesfinale.com

Kenan: Season Three? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson. In the story, Kenan Williams (Thompson) is trying to reclaim his life following his wife’s death. Kenan’s two daughters are his world – the very intelligent Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly and unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to parent them as a single dad and host his Atlanta-based talk show. This leads Kenan to reluctantly accept help from his father-in-law, Rick (Johnson), but their parenting styles aren’t exactly a match. At work, Kenan excels at his job — with the help of his driven executive producer, Mika (Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary (Redd), Kenan’s brother and not-so-professional manager, tries to insert himself.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

'Young Rock' Holiday Episode Brings All 3 Dwayne's Together!

The comedy series about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s adolescence returns for one night, ahead of it’s upcoming second season. In the episode, “A Christmas Peril,” Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O.
CELEBRITIES
KING-5

Evening talks with the cast of NBC's Mr. Mayor about new holiday episodes

SEATTLE — In December, lots of shows go on winter hiatus. But NBC is bucking the trend and is rolling out two new episodes of their hit show Mr. Mayor tonight. Jim talked with cast members Bobby Moynihan and Mike Cabellon via satellite about the special episodes. Below is a transcript of the interview.
SEATTLE, WA
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: First Look At NBC’s “Young Rock” Christmas Special

The first sneak peek images of the upcoming Young Rock Christmas Special titled Young Rock: A Christmas Peril have been revealed via People Magazine. As seen below, fan-favorite characters return with a unique Christmas spin inspired by A Christmas Carol. The NBC sitcom holiday special is set to air on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 10 episode 10 hopes

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re happy to dive further into that subject! Of course, there’s a lot of season left and with that, a number of great things to anticipate. So where do we begin here, though? By getting the bad news...
CHICAGO, IL
extratv

’Tis the Season for ‘Love, Actually’

“Love Actually, Live,” a multimedia concert, recently brought out Rumer Willis and “Love, Actually” writer and director Richard Curtis to the show’s opening night in Los Angeles. The classic holiday movie from 2003 that brings together friends and family in a tale about different types of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
MOVIES
Brenham Banner-Press

Fox Developing Series Based On TJ Middleton’s ‘Cliffhanger’ Novels

CSI duo Melissa Byer and Treena Hancock are working on an adaptation of TJ Middleton’s black comedy book series Cliffhanger for Fox. Described as a darkly comedic one-hour drama, the show follows the plot of the first novel in the Cliffhanger series, which involves an accidental murder that sends the protagonist spiraling out of control. That protagonist is Audrey Greenwood, a rideshare driver who emerges from the pandemic with the realization that she never wants to see her husband Al’s face ever again.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: Why Is Show Currently on Hiatus?

CBS’ “Blue Bloods” is currently on hiatus until the new year. Here’s why you won’t be receiving new episodes until January 2022. We have some sad news for “Blue Bloods” fans. The CBS drama is not airing any new episodes until January 7, 2022. The series is opting out of airing a holiday special this year, which is disappointing to many viewers.
TV SERIES

