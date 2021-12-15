ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Spellings
 4 days ago

Last season, the Staud woman was partying hard at a coastal Italian disco. Sarah Staudinger staged a buzzy spring runway show in September centered around a giant, reflective lemon and featuring a star-studded cast of It girls like Irina Shayk and Paloma Elsesser. But now it’s time for rest. “Our spring...

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Natalia Bryant Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas Collection

Natalia Bryant showed off her modeling skills on her Instagram. The model and daughter of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant posted to her social media a series of photos from her work with Beyonce’s line, Ivy Park. Bryant is serving as a model in the new line,  Halls of Ivy. In her posts, she wore a black and white houndstooth crop top and an oversized black and white suit. The pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg style. She topped off her look with platform sneakers that popped out from the hem of her pants. Her gray and white shoes...
The Perfect Present With…Chloe and Halle

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The most thoughtful gift-giver is one who is fully attuned to what makes their giftee unique. Are they an animal lover who considers their pets proper children? Is it a label-hoarding friend who loves luxury and a bit of conscious consumption? Are you shopping for someone who only ever asks for gift cards? Knowing all these things will lead you to unearth what is sure to be the perfect present.
Irina Shayk
Paloma Elsesser
Shop Delightfully Low Kitten Heels Inspired by Helen Mirren’s Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dame Helen Mirren has collected countless awards for her superb acting skills, but—if you ask us—she also deserves a few honors for her impeccable style. Whether she’s catching a cross-Atlantic flight or gracing the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, her outfits are always a sartorial success, thanks to a covetable collection of kitten heels that always pull the entire look together.
Pippa Middleton Looks Fabulous and Festive in Green Coat and Pointed-Toe Pumps at Christmas Carol Service

Pippa Middleton looked gorgeous in green for the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. The 38-year-old cracked the code for Christmas fashion at the event. She stepped out sporting a long cotton pea coat that featured a criss-cross collarless structure that ran into a cinched waist. The coat also boasted two black buttons which were clasped at the center, the coat then draped down below her knees. She matched the look with a pair of opaque black tights and darker shiny patent leather pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels that gave her some extra height. Middleton opted for...
North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
Alicia Keys Is Cozy in Shearling Coat, Leather Leggings and Platform Boots for ‘Today’ Show Performance

Alicia Keys the shearling cape a thing. The ”No One” singer performed on the “Today” show this morning, where she wore a look that was suitable for a brisk New York City fall morning. When it came down to the outfit, Keys wore a sleek black leather mock turtleneck and matching leather leggings that helped to unify the moment. Over it, Keys threw on a black and brown shearling coat that she unzipped to create a cape effect. It also features a white fuzzy trim and lining that further accentuated the beauty of the piece. For accessories, Keys donned a pair...
Jessica Alba Is Loving These Chic Reptile Combat Boots This Season

Combat boots are a staple in many women’s closets and it appears as though Jessica Alba has a favorite pair for winter. The 40-year-old actress turned entrepreneur has been spotted in Freda Salvador’s Emi boots featuring croc embossing on several occasions now. Last week, Alba attended a holiday party wearing the lug sole style featuring an almond-shaped toe with jeans and a sweater. And on Dec. 15, 2021, while out and about in Los Angeles, she donned a similar look, reaching for the same booties. Recently, the mother of three has also been spotted in the black version, which you can shop below. The “L.A.’s Finest” actress paired the embossed style with a maroon crewneck sweater boasting a speckled design and straight-leg jeans. She also accessorized with two silver necklaces, a plaid headband and a cactus-printed mask. A black leather backpack and crossbody bag pulled her chic-casual look together effortlessly. Shop the look and others like it ahead. To Buy: Freda Salvador Emi Boot alligator boots, $495; zappos.com To Buy: Schutz Orly Crocodile-Embossed Leather Bootie, $158; verishop.com To Buy: Journee Collection Chandlerr Combat Bootie, $65; dsw.com Click through the gallery to see how Jessica Alba styles her favorite sneakers.
TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Presented Festive Capsule Collection

American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger presented the TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Festive Capsule Collection. The Festive looks are a celebration of American youth, luxury and glamour inspired by brand’s iconic designs, and it introduces a new era of high-octane aesthetics. For the Festive Collection, Tommy Hilfiger brings the glitz and glamour...
Witty Workshop Lighter Collections

The BIC Shop Talk Lighter Series has been unveiled by the brand as a lineup of fun, witty accessories for trade professionals to pick up or as a stocking stuffer for them as we go into the holiday season. The lighters come in five styles to choose from that are each emblazoned with a different phrase such as "Raise the Roof," "This is Not a Drill" and much more. The lighters each make use of visual cues that take the place of words in the phrase to give them a cheeky touch.
Internet Series Holiday Collections

'Watcher' releases 'Puppet History' and 'Too Many Spirits' holiday shop collections. Ryan and Shane are known for their series 'Buzzfeed: Unsolved', which has ended, but they have since moved on to creating new content on the Watcher YouTube account. Series like Puppet History where the beloved Professor teaches moments in...
What Sold in 2021: The Year of Dress-Down, Sex-Up, Jeans, and Jewelry

What sold in 2021 reveals exactly where we’ve been these last 12 months: Styling for WFH or socially distanced activities (all that walking might explain the continuing preponderance of designer sneakers) before celebrating the end of lockdown with teeny clothes and very high heels. Sex is back, it seems, with our fashion choices at least, if not our dating lives. (But I don’t speak for everyone here, clearly.) In between those extremes of dressing way up and dressing way down: jeans (they’re everywhere), jewelry (the major story of the year, tbh) and, not unsurprisingly, an ever greater emphasis on where a brand sits in the world, and what it says to us when we choose to wear it.
COLLECTIBLES: Collecting Contemporary Flintlocks

Years ago, I bought my first reproduction flintlock, a Japanese-made Miroku copy of a British Pattern 1769 musket. Back in the 1970s there were two decent models of reproduction muskets you could purchase. Japanese and Italian made copies of the British 1769 and the French Model 1763/66 muskets. They are quality arms and good shooters, but I wanted examples of other arms and done more closely to the originals. I knew there were some good contemporary makers out there but at the time I didn’t really have the money to afford one.
Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
The Ultimate Slick Trench Coat Now Exists

Searching for the perfect trench coat can land you in the, well, trenches. Like many wardrobe staples, it’s oddly difficult to perfect. Ultimately, the trench coat has to protect against the elements while also being chic. Yet mainstream women’s trenches come up short, quite literally. The hems are too short. (They skim the butt.) The fabric is often too flimsy. (Who wants to be shrouded by something paper-thin?) And that’s not to mention the oddball flourishes. (A ruffled collar? No, thank you.) If you go the vintage route, many of the trench coats are made for men, which seem stellar in theory but end up fitting too chunky and loose.
10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
