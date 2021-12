Threats will keep students home in Box Elder School District. According to a statement by the local police department, students at some schools in the Box Elder School District will move to online learning Monday because of alleged threats to their safety. Police said they can’t give more information because the investigation is ongoing. They had originally planned to send students to school with extra police presence but decided to keep students home after receiving additional threats last night. According to a statement by the school district, some of the alleged threats came over social media. The district said it is “taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff.” — Leah Treidler.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO