Any time rumblings of a new Star Wars movie start to emerge, fans begin to speculate about what filmmaker could be heading to the galaxy far, far away, and even after having developed films for the X-Men franchise and creating his own series with Kingsman: The Secret Service, director Matthew Vaughn would still like a crack at a proper Star Wars film. The filmmaker even joked that, before delivering the first Kingsman film, he would have happily passed that project over to Lucasfilm in exchange to direct a film in the Skywalker Saga. Vaughn's latest film, The King's Man, debuts in theaters on December 22nd.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO