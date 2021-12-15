ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Lebanon Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the Three Wise Men of NBC! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kenan Thompson, and Ted Danson serve up a trio of holiday-themed episodes of their comedies ahead of the shows’ official returns in 2022. Here’s a sneak peek at the December 15 lineup. Young...

www.lebanondemocrat.com

