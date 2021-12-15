ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks climbed in Asia on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus. The Fed said it would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation and will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace...

