ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Geraldo Rivera confronts Sean Hannity over texts sent to Meadows

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraldo Rivera confronts Fox News host Sean...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Here's how Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed news of their January 6 text messages

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Geraldo Rivera
Person
Brian Stelter
Deadline

Sean Hannity And Laura Ingraham Address January 6 Texts To Mark Meadows, Attack Liz Cheney For Public Release Of Private Messages

UPDATED: Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham addressed the release of text messages they sent to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the January 6 siege on the Capitol unfolded, in which they each urged him to get the president to speak out and get the rioters to stop. Hannity insisted to viewers that he says “the same thing in private that I say to all of you,” after the release of the message. in which he wrote to Meadows, “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” On his show on Tuesday, Hannity said,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Cnn
Fox News

Laura Ingraham blasts Liz Cheney, media over Meadows texts; replays her riot condemnations

After Wyoming GOP Rep. Elizabeth Cheney read texts from three Fox News hosts to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows into the Congressional Record during the latest House January 6 Committee hearing, Laura Ingraham pushed back on claims and insinuations that she was being irresponsible, hypocritical or not publicly professing her true opinion of the rioting that was going on at the time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Fox stays silent about new texts that expose Hannity and Ingraham's Jan. 6 hypocrisy

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy