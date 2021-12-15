Geraldo Rivera confronts Sean Hannity over texts sent to Meadows

UPDATED: Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham addressed the release of text messages they sent to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the January 6 siege on the Capitol unfolded, in which they each urged him to get the president to speak out and get the rioters to stop. Hannity insisted to viewers that he says “the same thing in private that I say to all of you,” after the release of the message. in which he wrote to Meadows, “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” On his show on Tuesday, Hannity said,...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO