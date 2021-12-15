ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Audi recall: water can enter computer, reducing engine power

Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Audi, Subaru announce recalls over possible power loss issues

DETROIT — Audi and Subaru announced recalls on Wednesday over concerns about potential power loss issues. Subaru said it was recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmissions of certain 2020 Legacy and Outback models can break, causing the loss of power, according to The Associated Press. A software issue could allow the transmission to engage before the drive chain is properly secured, according to Consumer Reports. That can cause the chain to slip and break, increasing the risk of a crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KPLC TV

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power. The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs. Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday...
CARS
insideevs.com

Audi E-Tron GT Recalled For Possible Leaky Air Suspension

Audi is recalling exactly ten E-Tron GTs in order to fix a fault that is only present in this small number of vehicles built between September 14 - 17. All of them were sold in the United States, which is why this recall doesn’t affect any other geographical region, not even Canada or Europe.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Audi Runs Seven-Second Quarter-Mile On Factory Engine

There was a time when the supercar was sacred. You bought your Ferrari F40 or Lamborghini Countach and you left it stock. Fast forward to 2021, and exotics such as the McLaren 720s, the Lamborghini Aventador, and everything in between are getting boosted and modified to kingdom come. One supercar that has proven to be very popular with tuners is the Audi R8. This thing's Lamborghini-sourced V10 engine loves a bit of boost and makes tons of power with even a mild twin-turbo setup. We've seen high horsepower R8s destroy the street and strip, but the R8 featured in these videos is something special: it's the first to get into the sevens over the quarter-mile with the factory engine in place.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engine Power#Computer#The Recall#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Q5#Sportback
MotorAuthority

2026 power unit rules may pave way for Audi, Porsche to enter F1

Motorsport's governing body, the FIA, held a meeting on Monday where some key decisions on Formula One power unit rules to be introduced in 2026 (formerly 2025) were made. The changes brought about by the new regulations will be on the same level as when the current V-6 hybrid era was introduced in 2014. F1 organizers are particularly focused on reducing costs and carbon emissions while ensuring the power units are still powerful and emotive—something that has the potential to sway one or more Volkswagen Group brands to enter the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
MarketWatch

The 2022 Audi R8 is packed with power and exotic performance

Styling may not be sufficiently extroverted for some. “Base” models gain 30 horsepower and a little more torque. Price: The 2022 Audi R8 starts at $148,700. The 2022 Audi R8 is the unlikely supercar. It doesn’t have the outrageous Lamborghini Huracán looks. Nor does it have the pedigree of the Porsche.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Audi A3 Slips Away In Rushing Waters Attempting To Ford A River

Water is fascinating. Too little or too much of it can kill you, and a large amount of it moving in one direction is powerful enough to sweep away people, cars, and entire homes, lifting buildings from their foundations. One Audi A3, possibly an S3, owner learned this lesson the hard way when attempting to ford an overflowing and raging river in Romania. His hatch didn't have a chance against the fast-moving water, and it was all caught on video.
CARS
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Top Speed

Here’s Your First Look at The Last Fuel-Powered Audi A4

It wasn’t long ago that Audi boss, Markus Duesmann, told Germany’s Manager Magazin that the midsize A4 will ditch the internal combustion engine by 2023. As such, the next-gen model that’s seen here (and due in 2023) represents that last fuel-powered generation of the A4 with an electric model due after that. So, will this generation get all the bells and whistles to give it a proper send-off, or will it be business as usual?
CARS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Hartford Business

Pratt & Whitney engine selected to power amphibious aircraft

Pratt & Whitney Canada, a branch of the East Hartford-based aerospace manufacturer, announced this week that Amphibian Aerospace Industries Pty Ltd. has selected the company’s PT6A-67F turboprop engine to power its twin-engine G-111T amphibious aircraft. The new engines will be installed as part of a supplemental type certificate (STC)...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
semiengineering.com

Can Coherent Optics Reduce Data-Center Power?

As optical bandwidth requirements increase, system designers are turning to “coherent” modulation schemes that can place more data on the same laser light, and lower power over long connections. A newer question is whether those savings could be achieved for short connections within data centers, as well. “Coherent...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy