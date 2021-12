The Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-season is coming to an end. Season One will see Vanguard and Warzone get an array of brand new content, as shown on the roadmap. You can hop in to a new battle royale experience with new guns and perks, while playing new multiplayer maps. The Season One update does not forget about zombies, either. Although there are no details of a new map, Der Anfang is getting more content.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO