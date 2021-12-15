ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK appoints ex-judge to head COVID-19 inquiry in 2022

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbUOV_0dNdbLfw00
Virus Outbreak Britain A sign marks the entrance of a vaccination centre at St Thomas' Hospital in London, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. As of Monday in England, people were urged to work from home if possible, with long lines forming at vaccination centers for people to get booster shots to protect themselves against the coronavirus omicron variant. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein)

LONDON — (AP) — A public inquiry into Britain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be led by a retired judge and start next year, the U.K. government announced Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said former Court of Appeal judge Heather Hallett will chair the COVID-19 inquiry, which is due to begin in spring 2022.

“She brings a wealth of experience to the role and I know shares my determination that the inquiry examines in a forensic and thoroughgoing way the government’s response to the pandemic,” Johnson said.

After pressure from bereaved families, Johnson agreed to hold an inquiry on his government's handling of the pandemic, which has left more than 146,000 people in Britain dead. The probe will have the power to summon evidence and to question witnesses under oath.

Britain is currently facing a surge in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant. The country recorded 78,610 new virus cases on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a day since the start of the pandemic. Deaths remain far lower than during previous peaks, due to vaccines, and the government is trying to give everyone 18 and up a booster dose by the end of the year.

The pressure group Bereaved Families for Justice said the announcement of a chairperson to lead the promised inquiry was a “positive step” but “comes far too late.”

“We’ve been calling for an inquiry since the end of the first wave, and we will never know how many lives could have been saved had the government had a rapid review phase in summer 202,” said Matt Fowler, the group’s co-founder. “With the omicron variant upon us, the inquiry really cannot come soon enough.”

Hallett said she would be consulting bereaved families and others on the inquiry’s terms of reference.

“I shall do my utmost to ensure the inquiry answers as many questions as possible about the U.K.’s response to the pandemic so that we can all learn lessons for the future,” she said.

Hallett oversaw inquests into the deaths of 52 people killed in the July 7, 2005 bombings on London’s transit system. Last month, she was appointed to lead an inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died in 2018 after being exposed to Novichok, the Soviet-made nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the English city of Salisbury.

Because of Hallett's position with the COVID-19 probe, the government plans to find someone else to lead the inquiry to explore allegations of Russian involvement in Sturgess' death.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: High demand blamed for shortage of PCR appointments in England

The temporary lack of in-person PCR tests in England on Tuesday was due to exceptionally high demand, UK Health Security Agency sources say. While home testing kits remained available, the UK's official booking website briefly showed no appointments available anywhere in England. However, more time slots have since been released...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Call for public inquiry into handling of pandemic in NI

There have been fresh calls for a public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland. The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) has made the recommendation in its annual report. In May, Number 10 said it would establish an independent inquiry, but it will not begin...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Skripal
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

NHS appointments to be postponed as part of Covid-19 booster expansion

The NHS will have to postpone some planned appointments in order to meet the target of giving every adult in England a Covid-19 booster jab by the end of the year. Nursing leaders have expressed concern about the “scale and pace” of the vaccine programme expansion – which will aim to jab almost a million people every day – while a charity said the Government must ensure NHS cancer services are “prioritised and protected”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

First omicron COVID-19 death recorded in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country has had its first death from the COVID-19 omicron variant. “I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognize the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population,” Johnson said during a stop at a vaccination clinic, CNN reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

Pound sinks as UK plans Covid-19 restrictions

The pound dropped to its lowest level for more more than a year after the UK government was reported to be preparing fresh Covid-19 restrictions. Ministers and officials met on Wednesday to discuss moving to "plan B" with some measures due to take effect that evening, the Guardian said. People in England may be required to work from home where possible and undergo vaccine certification.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Boris Johnson names 7/7 bombings judge Baroness Hallett to lead Covid inquiry

A retired Court of Appeal judge who led inquests into the 7/7 terror attacks and Iraq has been appointed to chair the Covid-19 inquiry, Boris Johnson has announced. Baroness Hallett, a crossbench peer, will take up the post in spring next year, with the Prime Minister stating on Wednesday that she shared his “determination” for the inquiry to be “forensic” in scrutinising the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Ap#Court Of Appeal
q957.com

Head of UK COVID-19 lockdown parties probe drops out over own event

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s top civil servant Simon Case has stepped down from leading an investigation into alleged parties last year in government offices in breach of COVID-19 lockdowns after an event was held in his own office. “To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

A century on from the 1919 influenza inquiry, NZ needs a royal commission into its COVID-19 response

The National Party’s recent call for a royal commission of inquiry into New Zealand’s pandemic response may have been part of a wider political strategy, with former leader Judith Collins highly critical of the government’s handling of the Delta outbreak. But the idea predated its recent advocate, and there are good, non-political reasons for holding such an inquiry – not least that it would be powerful and independent. Royal commissions reach further and dig deeper than parliamentary select committees, and are free from partisan sway. Nor is this a novel recommendation. In 1919, the Influenza Epidemic Commission investigated what happened after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe. Though the...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Omicron boosts COVID-19 surges in Denmark, UK

Two European countries—Denmark and the United Kingdom—reported new daily highs for COVID-19 cases, partly fueled by the more transmissible Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. Denmark, one of the countries reporting brisk Omicron spread, reported 9,999 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, according to Reuters. Government officials are scheduled to meet with Parliament tomorrow to discuss options for curbing the outbreak.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOKV

Head of UK 'partygate' probe mired in office's own events

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first choice to investigate allegations that government officials held Christmas parties last year when COVID-19 rules barred such gatherings has stepped aside after he, too, was caught up in the “partygate” scandal. Simon Case, the head...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hotelier accuses Boris Johnson of 'scaring' customers

A hotelier has accused Boris Johnson of "scaring" customers away after he warned the UK faces an "Omicron tidal wave". Tina Goldfinch, who runs Smiths Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, revealed many customers were staying away after the prime minister's announcement. She has closed the hotel for the past two weeks because...
U.K.
The Independent

Westminster parties at the centre of lockdown-busting allegations

A drip-feed of reports have made a number of claims about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Westminster last year.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and Independent reported.Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.A small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron surge likely to make government miss Covid booster jab target, officials say

PM Boris Johnson will miss his target to offer all adults a Covid booster jab by the end of this month, according to government officials.As the tide of Omicron cases becomes larger, millions of people will be unable to get jabbed over the coming weeks if they fall ill with the virus, a source of the i newspaper has said.Those who contract Covid will not be able to get their booster until at least the end of January, due to a compulsory 28-day wait after testing positive to ensure that they are no longer infected.Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation...
WORLD
The Independent

Downing Street defends ‘respected and trusted’ Chris Whitty amid Tory attacks

Downing Street has defended the Government’s top medical adviser as Tory MPs accused experts of “running the show” and risking making the country a “public health socialist state”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Professor Chris Whitty the chief medical officer for England who has become a household name during the pandemic, was “a hugely respected and trusted public servant”.And he said Boris Johnson did not agree with Tory MP Joy Morrissey who earlier on Thursday suggested experts should defer to elected officials.Ms Morrissey, the MP for Beaconsfield, deleted a tweet in which she said: “Perhaps the unelected covid public...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Lockdown fears as London declares major incident and Cobra meeting to be held

A leading government adviser has warned a circuit-breaker lockdown may be needed before Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now.It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

LONDON — (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy