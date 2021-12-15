ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sifu Makes You Feel Like a Hollywood Fight Choreographer – Preview

By Marty Sliva
Escapist Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSifu is a game that makes a remarkable first impression. Developer Sloclap’s follow-up to its 2017 multiplayer action RPG Absolver, Sifu immediately made a name for itself last February at a Sony State of Play. The reveal footage pointed to a cinematic martial arts brawler that felt like it took the...

www.escapistmagazine.com

noisypixel.net

Sifu Preview – Don’t Beat Yourself Up Over It

In today’s day and age, martial arts video games are a rare commodity, but developer Sloclap is up for the challenge to fill that void. Following their 2017, Absolver, Sloclap is back again with their upcoming semi-roguelike kung fu action game, Sifu. In this hands-on preview, we got access to the first half of the second chapter, primarily focusing on in-depth combat mechanics and a snippet of the narrative.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Sifu Hands-On Previews Tell of a Promising Kung-Fu Beat-'Em-Up

There are always a handful of indie games that get elevated above the rest, and Sifu is definitely one of those right now. Coming from Absolver developer Sloclap, the game is a 3D beat-'em-up in which you play a martial arts master on a quest for revenge. It's always looked pretty darn good in trailers, but certain corners of the gaming press have been playing a demo, and their thoughts are now out in the open.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Sifu Lets You Live in a Kung Fu Movie | Hands-On Preview

I recently had a chance to check out an early build of Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu game, Sifu. Between the skillful combat and interesting story mechanics, gamers are in for a treat. I’ve been looking forward to playing Sifu since it was first announced. On top of the stylish...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sifu Hands-On Impressions – 15 Things You Should Know

Following the more open-ended Absolver, developer Sloclap is making a comeback with Sifu. It once again emphasizes hand-to-hand combat but with a clear narrative and structure. It releases on February 8th, 2022 for PS4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store but I recently had a chance to go hands-on with the game’s second chapter to see just how masterfully it’s shaping up. So without further ado, here are 15 things you should know about Sifu.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

Our Real Housewives Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Like a Bravolebrity

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. We love watching all of the Real Housewives shows for the laughs, fashions, drama, and the shopping opportunities. Almost all of the Real Housewives cast members use the platform to start empires. We've seen plenty of storylines about product launches, competing business ventures, and work-related events. Now, we can have these Real Housewives-created products in our lives instead of just knowing them from the episodes. If you can't get Kandi Burruss to throw...
TV & VIDEOS
theyoungfolks.com

“This Is What It Feels Like” Album Review: Pause. This one will make you sit with your emotions

22 year old pop artist, Gracie Abrams released her debut album This Is What It Feels Like this November 12th. When the first song, “Feels Like”, was first released, the song almost felt like a happy ending. Gracie Abrams writes about meeting the right person at the right time, which is something you’d hope for at the end of an album; after a turmoil of emotions, resolution at last. That’s where you could use a relief from the missed connections and misconnections, the hint of a beginning where things fall in place. And here it is, as the beginning itself. So where do things go from here?
MUSIC
Escapist Magazine

Gerda: A Flame in Winter Is a Narrative Adventure in WWII Denmark, Published by Dontnod

Gerda: A Flame in Winter, an RPG-lite narrative adventure set in Denmark during World War II, was announced by developer PortaPlay and publisher Dontnod Entertainment during today’s Nintendo Indie World showcase. Inspired by real-life events, players step into the worn shoes of Gerda, a nurse whose life changes overnight. Gameplay is centered around exploration and dialog, as well as resource and relationship management. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch and also PC in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Choreographer#Martial Arts#Parkour
Variety

Halle Berry Praises Zendaya as Next Generation of Hollywood Talent: ‘She’s Brave, Authentic and Wildly Beautiful’

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. This year, Halle Berry fulfills a career dream of stepping into the director’s chair with “Bruised,” where she stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter looking for one last big match. Berry knows what it’s like to be counted out. It’s been 20 years since she became the first — and still only — Black woman to win the lead actress Oscar (for “Monster’s Ball”). In that time, Berry has spoken about the need for systemic change in Hollywood. While she’s been...
CELEBRITIES
dreadxp.com

Dolmen Preview – The Souls-Like You Didn’t Know You Wanted

I play a lot of souls-likes. As someone who has played games for the better part of my life, I can say that it’s very rare for a new subgenre to come along and get adopted so readily and feverishly as the souls-like. Things like Lords of the Fallen, Nioh, Death’s Gambit, etc all have a special charm to them. There is one thing that has become clearer and clearer since Demon’s Souls emerged, fully formed from a vat labeled “Miyazaki’s game fuel”: There is a right way to do a souls-like and a completely wrong way. Some games focus solely on the difficulty aspect of a souls-like and forego things like the cool interconnected maps, creature designs, and environmental storytelling. I honestly couldn’t care if a game is presenting my story in the background if it’s so gruelingly hard that I get killed before I can even take in the sights. I’m happy to say, so far, Dolmen does it right.
VIDEO GAMES
thesandpaper.net

Surflight’s ‘Ebenezer’ Will Make You Feel Like You’re in 19th-Century London

The opening scene from Surflight Theatre’s holiday show, “Ebenezer, a Musical Christmas Carol,” looked charmingly like a Currier and Ives print or a daguerreotype. Indeed, the entire show was beautifully presented. It isn’t often that I rave about the lighting, sound and costuming at Surflight – I usually focus on acting, dancing or singing skills. But this time I simply have to congratulate lighting designer/technical director/scenic designer Chris Strangfeld, sound designer Liam Mayer and costume designer Jenn Dugan. Their combined efforts made me feel as if I were truly transported back to 19th-century London.
MOVIES
WNCT

10 best Christmas flicks that will make you feel like a kid again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. One of the best parts of the holidays is the time spent with those you love binge-watching Christmas movies and sipping festive drinks, whether it be hot chocolate or something more adult.
MOVIES
6sqft

New immersive experience will make you feel like you’re flying high over NYC

If you love the vertigo-inducing excitement of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, Midtown’s high-in-the-sky observation deck, you can look forward to RiseNY‘s pairing of aerial adventure and cultural museum exhibit, powered by the city’s first flight simulation ride. Opening December 17 at 160 West 45th Street, the new immersive attraction combines the ultimate feeling of flight with the inspiration of the city’s most famous sites and moments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Escapist Magazine

I Wish Halo Infinite Would Have Wiped the Slate Clean on Halo’s Lore

It might have been plagued by memes and development concerns, but Halo Infinite’s campaign premiere back in July 2020 had me excited. The reason was simple: It looked like a fresh start. A brand new engine, a campaign set entirely on a new Halo world that recalled the verdant hills and forests of Halo: Combat Evolved, an enemy faction only tangentially linked to previous mainline Halo games, a suit of armor for Master Chief that had the bulkier contours of his Combat Evolved outfit, new weapons and equipment, and a single companion – it looked like Halo Infinite was getting ready to distance itself from 20 years of accumulated lore and get back to its roots.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

