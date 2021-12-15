Sifu Makes You Feel Like a Hollywood Fight Choreographer – Preview

I play a lot of souls-likes. As someone who has played games for the better part of my life, I can say that it’s very rare for a new subgenre to come along and get adopted so readily and feverishly as the souls-like. Things like Lords of the Fallen, Nioh, Death’s Gambit, etc all have a special charm to them. There is one thing that has become clearer and clearer since Demon’s Souls emerged, fully formed from a vat labeled “Miyazaki’s game fuel”: There is a right way to do a souls-like and a completely wrong way. Some games focus solely on the difficulty aspect of a souls-like and forego things like the cool interconnected maps, creature designs, and environmental storytelling. I honestly couldn’t care if a game is presenting my story in the background if it’s so gruelingly hard that I get killed before I can even take in the sights. I’m happy to say, so far, Dolmen does it right.

