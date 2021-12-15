ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gino talks with cast from 'The Tender Bar'

By Gino Salomone
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatherless boy moves into his grandpa's Long Island home....

www.fox6now.com

solzyatthemovies.com

The Tender Bar: Another Solid George Clooney Film

George Clooney brings J.R. Moehringer’s memoir, The Tender Bar, to the big screen in a moving film about a fatherless boy. J.R. Maguire (Daniel Ranier, Tye Sheridan) may not have the most conventional childhood but he makes the best of it. His father ran out on his mother, Dorothy (Lily Rabe), at a young age to where J.R. never really gets to know him. When The Voice (Max Martini), as he calls his father, does want to hang out, you start getting a sense that it probably won’t turn out so well. However, there is one person in the family that J.R. can always depend on: his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). Charlie owns The Dickens Bar but he’s always there to dispense whatever advice is needed. He becomes more of a father figure than The Voice ever could be. When the film flashes forward, we see J.R.’s life changing as he enrolls in Yale and for a while, he gets a job working for The New York Times.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Matthew Delamater Talks The Tender Bar, Working With Two Batmen, Wolverine Dream Role, and More

The Tender Bar tells the story of a boy named J.R., who doesn't have a traditional father figure in his life but ends up discovering a unique community of parental figures in the most unlikeliest of places. That would be a local bar that J.R.'s Uncle Charlie bartends at, and it's here he'll learn valuable lessons and gain sage advice from the cast of characters that frequent the beloved location. Included in that mix is Joey D, played by the talented Matthew Delamater, and ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to him all about his role in the film, working with Ben Affleck and George Clooney, his Wolverine dream role, and being in the presence of two people who have at one time or another brought Batman to life on the big screen.
ENTERTAINMENT
FanBolt.Com

‘The Tender Bar’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Calling all movie fans! Amazon Studios has hooked us up with free passes to an advanced screening of The Tender Bar! The screening is taking place on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Atlanta, and we have all the details for you below!. All you need to do to enter is:
ATLANTA, GA
Ben Affleck
nerdreactor.com

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan Attend The Tender Bar Premiere

The Tender Bar is a film by director George Clooney starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd. Based on the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, the film follows a fatherless boy who grows up with his mom and her family as he tries to pursue his dreams. The Los Angeles premiere was held on December 12, 2021 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the cast was in attendance to promote the film.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Powerhouse cast talks Amazon Original thriller 'Encounter'

What begins as a sci-fi thriller quickly becomes something else in the Amazon Original film "Encounter." The new release stars Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed as a Marine Corps veteran on the run with his two young sons. It’s a role the actor says he was determined to play.
MOVIES
WSVN-TV

Ben Affleck stars in book to film ‘The Tender Bar’

Ben Affleck isn’t just starring in the headlines this week. He’s also in a new drama directed by old pal George Clooney. It’s about a bartender who takes his fatherless nephew under his wing. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who hasn’t fathered children but sure wants to, has the...
MOVIES
Telegraph

The Tender Bar, review: a modest tipple that goes down just fine

It might come as a surprise that George Clooney has now directed eight features: name more than three and you’re doing quite well. The Tender Bar is one of his better ones lately – a warm-hearted if vaguely inconsequential comedy-drama based on a memoir by the American journalist JR Moehringer, who ghostwrote Andre Agassi’s autobiography and has just been hired to do Prince Harry’s.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of new Netflix movie

It's 1999 and 12-year-old Beverly finds a broken mixtape made by her late parents. In a new movie by Netflix – she sets out to find the songs. Gino recently talked with Gemma Brooke Allen about the film.
MOVIES
IGN

The Tender Bar Review

The Tender Bar in select LA & NY theaters Dec. 17, 2021, and in theaters nationwide Dec. 22, 2021. It’s nice to see George Clooney ramping up his frequency in the director’s chair since Suburbicon (2017) because he’s certainly not interested in repeating himself. His follow up to last year’s moody and reflective sci-fi adaption The Midnight Sky is another adaptation, this time of Pulitzer Prize-winning author J. R. Moehringer’s memoir, The Tender Bar.
MOVIES
Extra

Ben Affleck Makes Cute Jennifer Lopez Joke at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Ben Affleck hit the red carpet with Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ in L.A. ‘Extra’ Special Correspondent Jenny Taft caught up with Ben, and he had a bit of fun when she asked how excited he was for Jen to see the film. He told her, ‘Very excited. She is the president of Amazon, so I feel it’s a good time for Jen Salke to see the movie. I am very pleased that she is here in support of the film.’ He also chatted about director George Clooney, as well as holiday plans with his kids. ‘The Tender Bar’ opens in theaters December 17, before debuting on Amazon Prime January 7.
CELEBRITIES
architecturaldigest.com

George Clooney Tells AD About His Personal Connection to The Tender Bar

Much thought goes into the look of a 1970s blue-collar bar on Long Island when it reflects the title of a new film directed by George Clooney and is presided over by an affable bartender played by Ben Affleck. “It felt like a good time to do a film that was kind and gentle,” Clooney tells AD via email about choosing an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s Pulitzer Prize–winning memoir, The Tender Bar, as his eighth directorial effort.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
