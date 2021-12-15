ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Menendez fractures shoulder in dash to vote

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) fractured his right shoulder after he accidentally tripped and fell during a rush to make it to the Senate floor for a vote on Tuesday night.

Menendez was rushing to the U.S. Capitol from a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing when he slipped and fell getting onto the subway, according to NJ.com.

This is the second time the senator has been hurt racing to a destination; in 2014, Menendez was hit by a taxi while rushing to catch a train home, according to Roll Call. He was able to brush it off without serious injury.

This time, the senator will be on the injury list for six weeks, and he might need surgery on his shoulder. But Menendez said he is "going to survive."

“It’s called being too responsible, all to get to the vote and to get to another hearing,” Menendez told NJ.com. “The hearings will always be there and the votes will always be there. Good lesson."

Menendez made it to the vote in time and even stopped to chat with reporters afterwards.

