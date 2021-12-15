Omicron is responsible for 60% of COVID cases in London - minister

A man administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in London, Britain, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was now responsible for about 60% of cases of COVID-19 in London.

"No one wants to see any more restrictions," Javid told BBC television when asked if the government planned to tighten its rules to slow the spread. "At the same time, people want to be safe, for themselves, for their family for their friends."

The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Writing by William Schomberg

