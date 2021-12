About four years ago, the Crystal City Council amended its ordinances to allow residents to build accessory dwelling units, or ADUs on their property. ADUs are living spaces with their own cooking, sleeping, and sanitary facilities that can be interior, attached, or detached from the main home. They provide an easy way to add living space to a single family home and can provide additional housing units in existing single family neighborhoods. If you’d like more information about building your own accessory dwelling unit go to http://www.crystalmn.gov under Community Development.

CRYSTAL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO