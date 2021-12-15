ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alanna McCargo confirmed as Ginnie Mae president

By Georgia Kromrei
Housing Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate confirmed Alanna McCargo late Tuesday evening, by voice vote, as president of Ginnie Mae. The position has been unfilled on a permanent basis since 2017. Ginnie Mae, which is part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, oversees guarantees totaling around $2.1 trillion of privately issued mortgage-backed...

