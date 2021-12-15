Ashley Monroe Rings The Bell On Last Chemo Treatment In Heartwarming Video

Ashley Monroe is officially done with chemotherapy.

After being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer a few months ago, she got to ring the bell at the hospital, signifying that she’s officially done with treatments and celebrating what’s been the end of a long, dark road.

She posted the update in video on Instagram, also thanking everyone for their prayers and support, and it’s easily the best thing you’ll see today:

“Ring a ling a ling a ding dong ding… My last chemo is done! Merry Christmas everyone.

Thank you for praying for me. I felt them more than you know. I’ve never been more thankful. Ready to come back like never before in 2022!”

In the midst of battling cancer and dealing with serious health problems, she somehow managed to put out a Covers project of her own, as well as releasing a Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday, with her girl band Pistol Annies.

Ashley is one of my favorite artists in country music, and I’m so excited for her to be able to put this chapter behind her as she continues to be a mom to a precious 4-year-old and (hopefully) work on some new music and projects in 2022.

From all of us here at Whiskey Riff, congratulations to Ashley on such an awesome accomplishment… I’m not surprised on bit that she came out of it all “Like A Rose”: