ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Bristol Myers drug wins first U.S. approval for Graft versus Host Disease prevention

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LI3eF_0dNdZOJr00

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (BMY.N) Orencia on Wednesday became the first drug to win U.S. approval for the prevention of acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGvHD), a potentially fatal complication that could occur after a stem cell transplant.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the drug in combination with certain immunosuppressants for use in adults and children aged two and older who are undergoing stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor.

The disease, in which the immune cells of the donor attack the recipient's body, can be acute or chronic. The former could affect the gastrointestinal tract, skin and liver, with symptoms likely appearing within weeks of the transplant.

In 2019, Incyte's (INCY.O) Jakafi had won the first U.S. approval for the treatment of aGvHD patients 12 years and older.

Orencia's approval was based on real-world clinical evidence of the drug's efficacy and results from a mid-stage study showing a combination of Orencia and immunosuppressive drugs boosted aGvHD-free survival rates.

Immunosuppressive medicines are generally used to treat the chronic form of the disease, whose symptoms may take months to appear after the transplant.

The FDA originally approved Orencia in 2005 for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis and later also cleared it for two other types of arthritis.

Bristol Myers said on Wednesday it would price the entire course of treatment at $14,742, similar to the pricing for arthritis. Orencia for aGvHD consists of four infusions given over a 29-day period. The average cost per infusion is $3,685.

The company's shares were 1.9% higher on Wednesday, bucking broader market weakness.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunosuppressive Drugs#Disease Prevention#Graft
Reuters

U.S. administers 495 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 495,101,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 605,236,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 493,632,529 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca-Amgen drug for severe asthma

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Amgen's (AMGN.O) drug, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for those aged 12 years and older, the companies said on Friday. The approval is based on late-stage trial data that showed the drug cut the rate of...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Abatacept With Calcineurin Inhibitor for Prophylaxis of Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

Abatacept is also approved for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, and moderate to severe polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis for children 2 years of age and older. The FDA approved abatacept (Orencia; Bristol Myers Squibb) for the prophylaxis, or prevention, of acute graft versus host disease...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Biogen and Eisai say EU regulatory committee adopted negative opinion for its Alzheimer's treatment

Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. Ltd said Friday an advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on its Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, known as aduhelm in the U.S. The company was seeking an authorization for the treatment in patients in the early stages of the disease known as mild cognitive impairment. "This decision is aligned to the negative trend vote of the committee in November 2021. Biogen will seek a re-examination of the opinion by the CHMP," said Biogen, referring to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Biogen shares slid 3% premarket on the news. The drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but that decision was viewed as controversial. Biogen in July requested a narrower indication -- the initial approval was for all people with the disease. Several members of the FDA's advisory committee that voted against the agency approving aduhelm quit in response, and acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock in July announced a federal investigation into the approval process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WEKU

Omicron evades Moderna vaccine too, study suggests, but boosters help

There's more mixed news about the power of vaccines to protect people against the omicron variant — this time about the Moderna vaccine. A preliminary study made public Wednesday studied blood samples in the lab from 30 people who had gotten two Moderna shots, and it found that the antibodies in their blood are at least about 50 times less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hot96.com

U.S. FDA approves Eagle’s generic version of blood pressure drug

(Reuters) – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of Vasostrict, a blood pressure drug developed by Endo International’s subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc. In August, a Delaware federal court had ruled that Eagle’s proposed generic of Par Pharmaceutical’s best-selling...
HEALTH
afp.com

Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
illinois.edu

Why did so many turn to ivermectin instead of vaccines?

Before this year, you may have heard of the drug Ivermectin if you were unfortunate enough to have head lice. Or, you may have heard of it if you were a veterinarian working with horses. But recently this drug, of which there is a human version and an animal version, has been in the news because people are using Ivermectin, without any evidence, for the treatment of COVID-19. Doctors say not only is this NOT an effective way to treat COVID-19. It's incredibly dangerous.
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Calliditas Scores Milestone First Approval for IgAN Proteinuria Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Calliditas Therapeutics' delayed-release capsule TARPEYO for the treatment of proteinuria, in a milestone decision that elevates the company's status into a commercial-stage company. It is also a milestone for the immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) community, as TARPEYO becomes the first and only FDA-approved treatment to reduce proteinuria in this condition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Pfizer COVID pill could get FDA approval before January. What we know about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The toolkit health professionals can use against COVID-19 could expand a bit by the end of December. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to make a decision this month on his company's COVID antiviral pill. The FDA has a "very high sense of urgency," Bourla told CNBC on Tuesday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy