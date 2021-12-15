ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sifu hands-on preview — One, two, kung fu

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how old I get, I will likely never stop liking brawler games. And Sifu is all about knocking the absolute crap out of nearly every person who stands in your way. In a recent hands-on preview, I got to check out part of one of Sifu‘s levels, which I...

www.pcinvasion.com

pcinvasion.com

Scorn will bring horror to Halloween with an October 2022 release window

Fans of body horror rejoice (I guess?), Scorn has been confirmed for a release window of October 2022. That is, it’s confirmed for all those who plan on picking up the game following its developer’s recent meltdown. The game was previously scheduled for a December launch. But back in November, Ebb Software announced a delay tinged with, well, scorn. Regardless, the game is still on track, and will appear on PC in less than a year.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The Gunk review — Not as filthy as you’d think

I love games about cleaning things up. Super Mario Sunshine has been a perennial favorite of mine, and Powerwash Simulator is something I keep going back to as of late. The Gunk does require players to clean up some of the titular goop, but, naturally, that’s not what the game is about overall. This is a rather short adventure game with lovely visuals and strong world design that I enjoyed for the duration of its runtime. I wish there was more of it and, hell, I also wish there had been more gunk to clean up. But this is still a solid first 3D outing from the Steamworld devs.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Sifu Lets You Live in a Kung Fu Movie | Hands-On Preview

I recently had a chance to check out an early build of Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu game, Sifu. Between the skillful combat and interesting story mechanics, gamers are in for a treat. I’ve been looking forward to playing Sifu since it was first announced. On top of the stylish...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Sifu is a Nonstop Adrenaline Rush

I can count on one hand the number of games I think have good third-person, hand-to-hand combat. The Batman: Arkham series arguably set the standard for what a solid brawler-type game should feel and play like, with weighty, brutal animations and attack moves. Marvel's Spider-Man came along years later with fast-paced, accessible combo-oriented gameplay that made you feel like a veteran brawler. Here comes a new contender, which might just surpass both of these games. The preview for Sifu, an upcoming martial arts title by Sloclap, blew me away with its complex combat systems and absolutely merciless animations. It's not a game that'll hold your hands by any means, but if you become a master of the martial arts, you're in for a good time.
VIDEO GAMES
#Kung Fu
IGN

Sifu Hands-On: Where Age Affects Gameplay in a Unique Way

My first hands-on with an early demo build of Sifu ahead of its February 8, 2022 release confirmed one thing that had been on my mind ever since the very first reveal trailer: that yes, Sifu’s combat is as fun to play as it is to just look and marvel at. It’s just as precise, fluid, impactful, and dynamic as the trailers have portrayed. Its combat is structured similarly to the Batman Arkham games, Sleeping Dogs, and several other games of that ilk, but it became apparent within just seconds after throwing my first couple of punches, kicks, and perfectly timed blocks and counter attacks that there’s a certain authenticity to Sifu’s Kung Fu that feels unprecedented in this space.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Sifu (for PC) Preview

Sifu is a kung fu-fueled beat ‘em up from developer Sloclap, the studio behind Absolver. Unlike that multiplayer martial arts game, the company's newest title is a singleplayer affair that follows a student seeking vengeance against the five martial arts masters who wronged him and his family. At a glance, the upcoming, $39.99 PC game looks like it leverages Absolver's combat, but the gameplay mechanics are streamlined to be simpler, and overall closer to the PlayStation 2 classic, God Hand. Our time with the Sifu demo revealed a few problems that we hope to see addressed before the game's February 2022 launch, including frame rate instability, latency, and crashing. Still, Sifu’s gameplay foundation is solid, and rife with potential.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The System Shock remake to release on PC next year

While it looked like the System Shock remake would release a bit sooner a while back, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see what exactly Nightdive Studio is up to when it finally drops us into its freshly updated sci-fi horrorscape. The game has been given a release window for 2022, so we’ll be seeing it sometime next year.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

New Trek to Yomi trailer shows more Kurosawa-inspired action

Earlier this year, publisher Devolver Digital revealed its stylish new samurai game, Trek to Yomi, during the company’s E3 showcase. The game definitely stood out compared to the publisher’s other offerings, as it boasted a distinct art style inspired by the works of renowned film director Akira Kurosawa. It depicted its feudal Japanese setting with a classic black and white filter that basked every scene and character in intense shadows, and its action seemed grounded in a way that perfectly matched its photorealistic models. Needless to say, players who saw the original trailer for Trek to Yomi became incredibly impressed by it,. Fortunately for them, Devolver Digital just published a new trailer with plenty more footage to admire.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite: Guides and features hub

After six years, Halo Infinite is out. Both its online multiplayer and full campaign are available to play, and the word is that it’s a great package overall. There is still some work to be done, and features to be implemented, but things are at last looking up for the Master Chief. Halo Infinite takes place more than a year after Halo 5: Guardians. The Chief finds himself stranded on a Banished-controlled Zeta Halo. He teams up with a familiar-looking AI, called the Weapon. They, along with the Pelican pilot Echo 216, fight to regain control of the ring while rescuing scattered UNSC marines. There are dangers and mysteries luring around every corner. And, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. Here is our Halo Infinite guides and features hub to help introduce you to the world and discover some things it hides.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Rocket League gets into the festive spirit with Frosty Fest

The annual Rocket League holiday event, Frosty Fest, returns to the ‘soccar’ arenas on December 16. Well, one arena, Beckwith Park, to be exact. This wintery celebration brings cosmetic items, Golden Gifts, limited-time modes, and a trunk more to the game. Frosty Fest kicks off at 11 AM...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Ubisoft confirms that a Splinter Cell remake is in the works

Sam Fisher is coming back. Well, in a way. Ubisoft has officially announced that a Splinter Cell remake is in production at its Toronto studio, which was behind 2013’s Blacklist. The game is still in very early production, and the company is seeking out developers to bolster the team. Ubisoft plans to basically rebuild the game “from the ground up” without toying with the formula.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Upcoming RPG Skald fully embraces the old-school

Notions have spread in recent years that traditional turn-based RPGs have fallen out of fashion, particularly in the AAA gaming space. But while it may hold true that turn-based RPGs rarely receive resources and funding on the level of the average AAA game, the genre still has a sizable audience today. Classic turn-based RPG franchises like Dragon Quest and Pokemon still find plenty of success, and a whole host of indie titles have catered to fans of the genre in their own ways. These trends likely won’t slow down anytime soon, especially with publisher Raw Fury’s recent publisher reveal of Skald: Against the Black Priory, an RPG that leans hard on the old-school aesthetic.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sifu is Stylish and Has a Solid Foundation

Sifu is an upcoming martial arts-inspired brawler from the developer of Absolver, incorporating roguelite elements into its mechanics. Aging each time you fail, will you be able to master the art of combat before time catches up with you?. Many games take inspiration from martial arts combat but Sifu aims...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

One Hand Clapping launch trailer

Publisher HandyGames and developer Bad Dream Games have issued a launch trailer for One Hand Clapping, their vocal game that teaches you how to control your voice while saving a fantastical universe from eternal silence. The puzzle platformer debuted on Switch this week. Here’s some additional information:. One Hand...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Current Sonic voice cast to keep their roles in Sonic Frontiers

Those who do not consider themselves fans of Sonic the Hedgehog may find it inherently absurd to care deeply about the voice cast, especially in series as cheesy as this. And although some can take their passion for the voice cast a little too far, many of us Sonic nerds still cannot help but care which actors will play which roles. Many fans certainly cared earlier this year when Roger Craig Smith announced he would retire his role as the titular hedgehog. That retirement turned out to be temporary, however, and a live stream hosted on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel went on to confirm that the voice cast of the past few games will all reprise their roles in the upcoming Sonic Frontiers.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to add cross-play and voice acting perhaps

On the empty battlefield, fights SpongeBob and Patrick, without the faintest sound from them aside from a cartoonish punch and jab. It gives the game a lonely feel. Why can’t Patrick scream “this is Patrick” when he slams the iconic telephone down on his enemies? Well, hopefully, a cryptic message from the developers are indicating that this is about to change. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may be getting voice acting. Maybe. Oh, and the game is also getting cross-play, which is pretty cool too.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — Ktisis Hyperboreia guide

And now, in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, we start reaching the point where pretty much every dungeon or Trial name winds up at least hinting at spoilers. This Endwalker – Ktisis Hyperboreia guide is no different. While I won’t be talking about what’s to come, everything that’s happened before...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

One Hand Clapping gameplay

Switch gameplay has come in for One Hand Clapping, a vocal game and puzzle platformer that teaches you how to control your voice while saving a fantastical universe from eternal silence. We have 35 minutes of footage. For more on One Hand Clapping, read the following overview:. One Hand Clapping...
VIDEO GAMES

