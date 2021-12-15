ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Stopping organized crime, migrant smuggling in new US-Mexico security framework

By Associated Press
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXlF1_0dNdYpfv00

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and the United States began work Tuesday on the new framework that will govern their security relationship going forward and replaces the Merida Initiative, which had focused on building up Mexico’s capabilities to battle the drug cartels.

The U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities seeks to move beyond the Merida Initiative.

Working groups composed of representatives of the armed forces, homeland security and justice agencies of both countries gathered in Mexico in what Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard termed the “birth certificate” of the new agreement.

The two countries will continue cooperating against organized crime networks in both countries, including those that smuggle migrants. Just last Thursday, 55 migrants were killed when a semi-trailer packed with people flipped in southern Mexico. The new framework also contemplates giving more attention to drug addiction.

U.S. Amb. Ken Salazar said both presidents had urged them to act quickly. “They are actions, immediate actions,” Salazar said.

Ebrard and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had announced the general outlines of the new framework in October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 31

R G
4d ago

Mexico is playing games! If they really wanted to Cartels gone they would’ve let President Trump go through with labeling Mexican Cartels “Terrorist Organizations”! Best believe the problem could’ve and would’ve been solved by now!

Reply
5
Bernice Forbes
3d ago

See stop depending on American can take care of you're country Mexican president. u see Biden said he's not sending troops Haiti and he pull out of Afghanistan.

Reply
4
Wanda Howell
4d ago

just finish the wall round them all up and send the back to their home country

Reply(4)
13
Related
Border Report

Migrant encounters bump up in November after declining three consecutive months, new data shows

A quarter of all migrants who were apprehended crossing the Southwest border in November had crossed into the United States before, most sent back already due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday. Two-thirds of all migrants apprehended in November were single adults -- 66% -- bringing the total arrested by law enforcement to 114, 419. That is a 5% increase from October, according to CBP. The number of unaccompanied youth who crossed also increased, a trend that could continue through the holiday season.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Person
Ken Salazar
MedicalXpress

Study: Migrants crossing US-Mexico border subject to dehydration, death

Rates of water loss experienced by migrants attempting to cross the desert from Mexico into the U.S. are sufficient to cause severe dehydration and to explain patterns of migrant mortality, according to a University of Idaho study. The extreme weather of desert environments can impose significant challenges to human survival,...
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

On Mexico's southern border, the latest migration surge is Haitian

TAPACHULA, Mexico — The neatly assembled line of stuffed backpacks stretches more than a mile down the side of a busy two-lane highway outside the southern Mexico city of Tapachula. These are the belongings of hundreds of migrants, mostly from Haiti, trying to save their place in line to board buses that will come and take them to cities further north in Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants rally in Mexico City to mark immigration day

About 100 migrants who trekked on foot north from the Guatemalan border gathered in Mexico City on Saturday to mark International Migrants Day and remember fellow travelers who have died on the journey. The migrants gathered at in improvised memorial to the victims of the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants by the Zetas drug cartel in Mexico's northern state of Tamaulipas. The memorial is on the side of the city's main central boulevard, near the U.S. Embassy. The demonstrators erected a plaque that read in part “Migration is a human right.” Many in the group had walked since late...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Smuggling#Organized Crime#Homeland Security#Ap#The Merida Initiative#State#Borderreport
CBS Austin

Border Patrol reports record 1.7 million migrant encounters

WASHINGTON (TND) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released new numbers concerning immigration at the southern border. On Friday, the agency reported more than 173,000 encounters at the southern border. That amounts to a 140% year-over-year increase for the month. That's also nearly 10,000 encounters more than what...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Migrants in ‘Remain in Mexico’ bemoan confusing process

EL PASO — Chaos, confusion and disillusionment marked the experience of many of the first asylum seekers to be enrolled in the Biden administration’s revised “Remain in Mexico” program, saying they understood little about what was happening or why they were selected. The Trump-era program —...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
AFP

US ends talks on compensation with families separated at Mexico border

The US government has abandoned negotiations to financially compensate migrant families separated at the southern border with Mexico during the "zero tolerance" policy of former president Donald Trump, representatives of both parties said Thursday.  The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in June that it had identified 3,913 children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border during the Trump administration. 
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

US reports over 1 million migrants detained at Mexico border

Authorities in the United States have confirmed that 1.7 million migrants on the American-Mexican border were detained during the past 12 months, the highest figure ever recorded. Information furnished by the United States documented that expulsions were carried out of over 1 million migrants to Mexico or their native nations.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Mexico to Impose Visa Requirement on Venezuelans to Stem Migration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will impose visa requirements on Venezuelan visitors, the interior ministry said on Friday, as the country attempts to stem a steep rise in the number of people from the South American nation trying to enter the United States illegally. The ministry said in a document published...
IMMIGRATION
Fronteras Desk

Mexican officials sign agreement with migrant group after protest in Mexico City

A group of migrants in Mexico City signed an agreement with Mexican officials Thursday, after a protest in front of the National Palace. Hundreds of migrants who had traveled together from Mexico’s southern border to the capital city will have access to expedited legal documents, according to an agreement signed by government officials and group leaders.
IMMIGRATION
Border Report

Border Report

1K+
Followers
283
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy