ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Bulletproof,’ ‘Missing in Brooks County’ Top ‘Independent Lens’ Winter Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzGty_0dNdYlOF00

Independent Lens ” is unveiling its winter lineup, which highlights a collection of award-winning documentary films that tackle everything from economic inequality and immigration to gun violence and gentrification.

The PBS documentary anthology series is presented by ITVS, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization, and the films being showcased will make their broadcast debut beginning Jan. 17. The upcoming slate will open with James Rutenbeck’s “A Reckoning in Boston,” which looks at racial and economic inequity in cities, through the perspective of low-income students of color enrolled in a Boston night school. Next up is “ Missing in Brooks County ,” from co-directors Jeff Bemiss and Lisa Molomot, which takes viewers to Brooks County, Texas, where more migrants go missing than anywhere else in the U.S., tracking the journeys of families searching for loved ones. The film is a Critics Choice Doc Awards nominee for political documentary.

Kicking off the month of February is “Owned: A Tale of Two Americas,” from filmmaker Giorgio Angelini, which weaves together the racist history of mid-century housing policy in America and the ramifications of the 2008 housing market collapse. Following “Owned” is Todd Chandler’s “ Bulletproof ,” a critically acclaimed documentary that examines what it means to be safe in the classroom in the age of mass shootings. Next up, “Apart,” from Oscar-nominated director Jennifer Redfearn, examines the impact of America’s War on Drugs through the stories of three formerly incarcerated women. Finally, “Writing with Fire” rounds out the winter lineup, with an up-close look at India’s only all-female news network, whose reporters take it upon themselves to redefine power in a patriarchal news landscape.

“Our winter film slate represents a wide array of bold, visionary stories that tackle some of the thorniest and most pressing issues of our society, from the humanitarian crisis at the border to mass school shootings to the racial inequities baked into the very foundations of our cities,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer of “Independent Lens.” “We’re incredibly proud to work with such talented storytellers whose films dive into these issues so fearlessly and yet with so much empathy. We look forward to the conversations their work will spark and the ripple effects of change—both seen and unseen—that these documentaries will inspire across our communities.”

“Independent Lens” airs on PBS Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘1883’ Is a Winning Western Expansion of the ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise: TV Review

In an age of television where nothing is more attractive to networks than established I.P., it’s not enough to build a solidly performing drama on a humble plot of land. It’s all about the hydra-headed franchise these days, with even a series like “Law & Order” clawing back its territory following a decade of austerity measures. So it was only a matter of time before “Yellowstone,” Paramount Network’s superlatively popular nouveau Western, began manifest destiny. The first such expansion comes in the form of “1883,” a far-flung prequel series focused on the forebears of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the beleaguered cattle...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Powerful Chief’ Review: Quiet Peruvian Drama Spotlights the City of Puno

Henry Vallejo’s unassuming, near-vérité drama “Powerful Chief” takes its title from the originary figure who founded the Incan Empire. Yet that historical reference, no doubt lost on those not well-versed in Andean indigenous history, serves less as necessary context for the film than as an added bit of perspective. The specter of the vast Incan Empire may not loom over these images of the bustling city of Puno but it does make the film’s urban tale feel like a parable for modern-day Peru, one that cannot be told without acknowledging the country’s vexed colonial history and its peoples’ centuries-long migrations. Like...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Holy Beasts’ Review: Deeply Felt Homage Never Fully Comes Into Focus

“Holy Beasts” doesn’t work on every level, but it hits the bullseye where it matters most: as a cinematic reclamation project in honor of the late Dominican director Jean-Louis Jorge. Murdered in 2000 at age 53, Jorge only completed three feature films, but his predilection for kitsch and blurring the line between dreams and reality could have eventually made him the homegrown answer to Pedro Almodóvar and Alejandro Jodorowsky. In “Holy Beasts,” a commanding Geraldine Chaplin plays Jorge’s fictional friend, Vera, who has arrived in Santo Domingo to helm the late director’s never-filmed screenplay. To its detriment, the resulting tribute-within-a-tribute often...
MOVIES
Variety

Walk Like a Duck Entertainment Buys Life Rights of John Fairfax, Who Crossed Oceans in Rowboat (EXCLUSIVE)

Walk Like a Duck Entertainment has acquired the life rights to the story of John Fairfax, an adventurer who crossed both the Atlantic and the Pacific in a rowboat. The company plans to make a film about Fairfax and believes his extraordinary exploits have the making of gripping cinema. Fairfax crossed the Atlantic, becoming the first solo oarsman in recorded history to cross any ocean, and reached the shores of Hollywood, Fla., the day before Apollo 11 landed on the moon. His crossing was seen as so momentous that the astronauts sent back a message to Earth offering him their congratulations....
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Variety

‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Power Of The Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ to Be Honored at American Cinematheque’s Inaugural Crafts Tribute

The American Cinematheque announced today the honorees for the inaugural Tribute to the Crafts, which will take place in-person on Jan. 26, at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif. Tribute to The Crafts will honor those who are at the very heart of filmmaking and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera, over the past year. Among the artisans being honored are “The Power of the Dog” cinematographer Ari Wegner, “Cruella” costume designer Jenny Beavan, “Dune” editor Joe Walker, composer Nicholas Britell for “Don’t Look Up” and the hair and makeup team behind “House of Gucci” — Jana Carboni, Giuliano...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Universal’s ’47 Ronin’ Gets a Facelift With Female-Skewing ‘Blade’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Production wraps this week in Hungary on “Blade of the 47 Ronin,” a sequel to Universal’s 2013 Japanese-themed action classic “47 Ronin.” The new movie represents a substantial revamp that emphasizes Asian fantasy heroes and female characters and addresses some of the cultural criticisms of the previous Keanu Reeves-starring picture. The action is moved forward by some 300 years to present-day Budapest, which is intended as a metaphor for East-West confluence, and where a meeting of the five Samurai clans is taking place. In addition to the male clan leaders, the meeting is also attended by three Onna Bugeisha (literally ‘Women...
MOVIES
Variety

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater —  where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world — was filled with fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked. Days later, word began circulating that a top agent at...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Independent Lens#Gentrification#Mass Shootings#Pbs#Itvs
Variety

Pantaya, Caribbean Wrap Production on Dominican Original ‘Líos de Familia,’ Reveal Top-Notch Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

In a further expansive move from Pantaya, the U.S. Spanish-language streaming service and Dominican Republic-based Caribbean Films have wrapped principal production on premium comedy series “Líos en familia” (“Trouble in the Building”), Pantaya’s first Caribbean original. “Líos” will be released in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Pantaya in the first quarter of 2022.  The production partners also unveiled Thursday the large Dominican cast on what is described as a “laugh-out-loud” ensemble series – led by duo Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes, stars of 2018 box office smash hit “Qué león” – and actor-comedian-writer Cheddy García (“Trabajo Sucio”), a Soberano Awards Best...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Blue Beetle’ Moves to Theaters; ‘Toto,’ ‘Last Train to New York’ Dated

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several films including DC’s “Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which is now due Aug. 18, 2023. The superhero saga was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, but will now start its run exclusively in theaters. Starring “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña, “Blue Beetle” will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle, introduced in 2006, as the Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. “I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety when he was cast. Along with “Batgirl,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Women In Film Launches 2022 ‘Vote For Women’ Awards-Season Campaign

For the third consecutive year, Women In Film has released its awards-season ballot, recognizing all the women whose work behind the camera made this year’s biggest films possible. As critics and guilds start voting and handing out awards, the WIF #VoteForWomen ballot seeks to shine a light on the...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Mother/Android’ Review: The Future Looks Bleak for Chloë Grace Moretz and Her Baby

Ending a year begun saving her baby from a gremlin in deliberately outrageous “Shadow in the Cloud,” Chloë Grace Moretz again suffers peril-fraught maternity as half of the title equation in “Mother/Android.” This sci-fi thriller, launching on Hulu Dec. 17, offers a more sobersided survival tale set in an imminent future where humanity’s artificial helpmates have turned against their creators. It’s a familiar dystopian premise that plays out in narrative terms redolent of myriad recent movies like “A Quiet Place.” Still, at least to a point, it’s lent sufficient engrossing urgency by Mattson Tomlin in his commercial-feature directorial debut. He wrote...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Animated Film Directors Discuss How to Balance Fantasy and Cultural Reality

With fantastical animated films taking viewers to new worlds, there has also been a push for more cultural realism within the characters. At Variety’s FYC Fest, producers and directors spoke to Variety’s Jazz Tangcay about the balance achieved throughout their animated films. The panelists included “Sing 2” writer...
MOVIES
Variety

TV Auteurs From ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ and More Discuss What Sets Shows Apart in the Streaming Age

Amid a TV landscape widened by streaming and ripe with complex storylines, it’s difficult for an individual show to stand out. During the TV Auteurs panel at Variety‘s FYC Fest, co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton was joined by Paul W. Downs from “Hacks,” John Hoffman from “Only Murders in the Building,” Sterlin Harjo from “Reservation Dogs,” Barry Jenkins from “The Underground Railroad” and Rafael Casal from “Blindspotting” to discuss what it takes to make it in today’s television world.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Introducing, Selma Blair,’ ‘Rebel Hearts’ and ‘Francesco’ Directors Discuss Documentary Storytelling

At the Variety FYC Fest sponsored by Discovery Plus, top documentary directors discussed their processes of storytelling when it comes to portraying serious topics. On the panel was Evgeny Afineevsky, director of “Francesco”; Rachel Fleit, director of “Introducing, Selma Blair”; and Pedro Kos, director of “Rebel Hearts.” Variety film awards editor Clayton Davis moderated the discussion.
MOVIES
Variety

‘107 Mothers’ Review: Prison Life and Motherhood Are Dual Crosses to Bear in a Fascinating Slovak Drama

New parents are always advised to treasure every moment of their child’s infancy, even through the sleepless nights and bawling meltdowns for it all passes in the blink of an eye. Most parents, of course, have other stages of child-rearing to look forward to. For the incarcerated young mothers at Ukraine’s Odessa women’s correctional facility, however, those early years of bonding might be all they get: Their newborns may remain in their care until their third birthday, upon which they must be transferred to another guardian or, in many cases, an orphanage. It is on this wrenching deadline that Slovakian docmaker Péter Kerekes balances the drama of “107 Mothers,” an unusual and rewarding docufiction feature woven from the firsthand stories of multiple Odessa prisoners, executed with a blend of close-to-the-bone realism and heightened formal refinement.
MOVIES
wkar.org

The King | Independent Lens

Mon. Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Climb into Elvis' 1963 Rolls-Royce for a musical road trip and meditation on modern America. Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, two-time Sundance Grand Jury winner Eugene Jarecki takes the King’s 1963 Rolls-Royce on a musical road trip across America. From Tupelo to Memphis to New York, Las Vegas, and countless points between, the journey explores the rise and fall of Elvis as a metaphor for the country he left behind.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy