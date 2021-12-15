‘Bulletproof,’ ‘Missing in Brooks County’ Top ‘Independent Lens’ Winter Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

“ Independent Lens ” is unveiling its winter lineup, which highlights a collection of award-winning documentary films that tackle everything from economic inequality and immigration to gun violence and gentrification.

The PBS documentary anthology series is presented by ITVS, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization, and the films being showcased will make their broadcast debut beginning Jan. 17. The upcoming slate will open with James Rutenbeck’s “A Reckoning in Boston,” which looks at racial and economic inequity in cities, through the perspective of low-income students of color enrolled in a Boston night school. Next up is “ Missing in Brooks County ,” from co-directors Jeff Bemiss and Lisa Molomot, which takes viewers to Brooks County, Texas, where more migrants go missing than anywhere else in the U.S., tracking the journeys of families searching for loved ones. The film is a Critics Choice Doc Awards nominee for political documentary.

Kicking off the month of February is “Owned: A Tale of Two Americas,” from filmmaker Giorgio Angelini, which weaves together the racist history of mid-century housing policy in America and the ramifications of the 2008 housing market collapse. Following “Owned” is Todd Chandler’s “ Bulletproof ,” a critically acclaimed documentary that examines what it means to be safe in the classroom in the age of mass shootings. Next up, “Apart,” from Oscar-nominated director Jennifer Redfearn, examines the impact of America’s War on Drugs through the stories of three formerly incarcerated women. Finally, “Writing with Fire” rounds out the winter lineup, with an up-close look at India’s only all-female news network, whose reporters take it upon themselves to redefine power in a patriarchal news landscape.

“Our winter film slate represents a wide array of bold, visionary stories that tackle some of the thorniest and most pressing issues of our society, from the humanitarian crisis at the border to mass school shootings to the racial inequities baked into the very foundations of our cities,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer of “Independent Lens.” “We’re incredibly proud to work with such talented storytellers whose films dive into these issues so fearlessly and yet with so much empathy. We look forward to the conversations their work will spark and the ripple effects of change—both seen and unseen—that these documentaries will inspire across our communities.”

“Independent Lens” airs on PBS Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET.