Josh Allen limited at Wednesday's walkthrough session

By Sal Capaccio
 3 days ago

Although the team will only hold a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will officially be listed as "limited" for the session, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

Allen suffered a foot injury on a run in the fourth quarter of the Bills' 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He limped off the field and had his foot re-taped by trainers before re-entering the game and ultimately finishing the contest.

There were several times he still took off and ran despite the injury, finishing the game with 308 yards passing and 109 rushing, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to eclipse 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in a single contest.

After the game, Allen was seen in a walking boot and was termed to have a "foot sprain" by McDermott when he met with the media on Monday.

The team opted to hold a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, as opposed to their usual full session. McDermott said that was due to the extra snaps players played during the overtime game in the heat in Tampa Bay, as well as the longer-than-usual trip back.

He confirmed it was not COVID-19 related, as there has been a big surge in positive cases among players around the league.

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, but McDermott announced that linebacker A.J. Klein was removed from the list and re-activated to the roster on Wednesday.

Also limited at practice on Wednesday, according to McDermott, are defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who missed Sunday's game with a foot injury, tight end Tommy Sweeney, who missed Sunday's game with a hip injury, and defensive end Jerry Hughes, who also has a foot injury.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did not practice on Wednesday with his knee injury.

