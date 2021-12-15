Colorado School Accused Of Segregating Playground For 'Equity' Event

Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado elementary school is coming under fire by critics who say an "equity" event is promoting "segregation."

The Centennial Elementary School in Denver announced a playground event for families of color to gather and play on December 8 –– an event the school says was requested by Black families.

Online, the event has been branded by conservatives and opponents of Critical Race Theory as a "racially-segregated playtime." Some have called for the school to end the program.

"If the civil rights activists of the 1950s popped out of a time machine today, and saw this stuff, they would infer that their movement failed," one Twitter user wrote of the school's event.

Others mocked the event, saying it's " racism disguised as progress ." While another said these type of programs are turning kids into "a racist product."

"If this continues, the product will desire and request segregated work space as they age into the workforce," the Twitter user wrote.

The school responded to Fox News' request for comment stating that the program was requested by Black families and open to all .

"Our school leaders met with some of our Black families whose children attend our school to determine ways for these families to feel more included in our school community," the school said in the statement.



"Some of these families shared with us that, since the only time many of them see one another is at drop-off and pick-up time s, we host some events where Black families can meet one another, connect with one another and share their experiences about the school with one another," the statement continued. " We are honoring their request ."

"All families are welcome to attend all of our events, and families from a variety of backgrounds have done so."

The program has been on pause for now due to Covid-19 protocols, but is set to resume in 2022.

