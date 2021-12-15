ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado School Accused Of Segregating Playground For 'Equity' Event

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado elementary school is coming under fire by critics who say an "equity" event is promoting "segregation."

The Centennial Elementary School in Denver announced a playground event for families of color to gather and play on December 8 –– an event the school says was requested by Black families.

Online, the event has been branded by conservatives and opponents of Critical Race Theory as a "racially-segregated playtime." Some have called for the school to end the program.

"If the civil rights activists of the 1950s popped out of a time machine today, and saw this stuff, they would infer that their movement failed," one Twitter user wrote of the school's event.

Others mocked the event, saying it's " racism disguised as progress ." While another said these type of programs are turning kids into "a racist product."

"If this continues, the product will desire and request segregated work space as they age into the workforce," the Twitter user wrote.

The school responded to Fox News' request for comment stating that the program was requested by Black families and open to all .

"Our school leaders met with some of our Black families whose children attend our school to determine ways for these families to feel more included in our school community," the school said in the statement.

"Some of these families shared with us that, since the only time many of them see one another is at drop-off and pick-up time s, we host some events where Black families can meet one another, connect with one another and share their experiences about the school with one another," the statement continued. " We are honoring their request ."

"All families are welcome to attend all of our events, and families from a variety of backgrounds have done so."

The program has been on pause for now due to Covid-19 protocols, but is set to resume in 2022.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Brandon! Let's Go!
3d ago

STOP making our children little racist rug rats! Put kids out to play - they get along fine. They don't notice shades of color. They don't care! They make friends and play! Geeeeze.

Mrs.DoubtPfizer
3d ago

it's pretty obvious they want segregation! liberals are RUINING THIS COUNTRY!

Related
Fox News

Denver school hit with civil rights complaint after 'families of color playground night' surfaces

Schools in Colorado and Illinois are facing federal civil rights complaints after they planned activities that a parents group alleges were illegal forms of segregation. Parents Defending Education (PDE), an anti-critical race theory (CRT) organization, sent the complaints to the Department of Education's office of civil rights on Friday, alleging that the schools violated legal restrictions on federally funded entities.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
CBS Denver

McGlone Academy Students Stage Walkout Over Claims Of Discrimination, Microaggressions Towards Black, Latino Communities

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of students and parents at McGlone Academy in Montbello stepped outside for a walkout on Friday because they said the school’s new principal continues to show patterns of discrimination and microaggressions towards the Black and Latino communities. (credit: CBS) The student-led protest was set up by several 8th grade students from the school, including Jannia Lewis, who said the principal, Leanne Hightower, is disrespectful to her and other families. “We’re just coming here because we want a change, we’re not specifically trying to get her fired, but we do want her to know like we’re sick...
DENVER, CO
redlakenationnews.com

Native American Kindergarten Student Punished for Having Long Hair

On November 11, 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas filed a complaint to the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on behalf of Paola Torres and Daniel Rodriguez. They're the parents of J.R., a 5-year-old kindergarten student who has been penalized with in-school suspension, isolated from his peers, for having long hair while attending Martinez Elementary School.
EDUCATION
Axios Denver

Colorado schools increasingly rely on parents to fill gaps

Officials are turning to parents to fill gaps caused by staffing shortages at Denver Public Schools.Bromwell Elementary relies on 40 parent volunteers to keep its library operating, for instance. The district has recruited dozens of parents to get certified to serve as substitute teachers. Others are working in the front office or supervising the cafeteria at lunchtime.Why it matters: The shift in responsibility for teaching and supervising children is apparent across the state, the Denver Post reports.What's happening: Parents are also filling gaps in hiring staff or teachers, or when existing school employees call in sick.But the pool of those who are available is shrinking for the same reasons that make recruiting school workers challenging: Expensive childcare, regulatory barriers and better paying jobs.Of note: The state lowered its hiring requirements needed to become a substitute teacher, and some districts are offering incentives — both of which appear to be helping to alleviate the shortage."Our parents, our families, are listening. A big portion of our hires have come in the last month and a half," ​​Lacey Nelson, director of talent acquisition for Denver Public Schools told the paper.
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Urbana Senior Paints 'Sensory Playground' at Local School

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Bundled up against the sharp November air, a handful of Centerville Elementary School students bounded across their brand-new playground. There weren’t any swings, slides or monkey bars in sight. In fact, their space was entirely two-dimensional. But the concrete beneath them was covered in vibrant, hand-painted designs — a giant rendering of the solar system, a dozen smiling animals in neat rows, a hopscotch course featuring basketball-sized ladybugs.
URBANA, MD
TheDailyBeast

Charter School Principal Fired After 2 Months for Hiring Black Staff, Enforcing Masks: Suit

The former principal of a charter school in North Carolina is accusing the school of firing him after just two months because he hired staff who weren’t white and enforced a COVID mask mandate. Brian Bauer alleges in a lawsuit filed in federal court that he got the axe “for his hiring of racially diverse staff and/or his insistence on enforcement of the school’s Reopening Plan.” Cardinal Charter Academy hired Bauer in July and fired him in October. In that time, he filled eight of 20 outstanding vacancies with Black employees, after which a school board member “explicitly stated her disapproval,” according to the suit. He also alleges that he needed to discipline staff for not complying with the school’s mask mandate, which required all students and staff to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status, a policy that elicited parent complaints. The charter school’s parent company Charter Schools USA declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
krcrtv.com

Racial equity committee defends member accused of doxxing parents

WASHINGTON (TND) — A leader of a Texas school district’s Racial Equity Committee said he will not ask his co-chair to step down after she posted parents' personal information on social media and left one of them a profanity-ridden voicemail. Screenshots obtained by Fox News show Fort Worth Independent School...
SOCIETY
wcbu.org

Dunlap school district revamping playground to settle ADA complaint

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement with the Dunlap school district to provide a fully accessible playground for children with disabilities at Banner Elementary School. An Americans with Disabilities Act complaint was filed by parents of a child with a disability at Banner who couldn't play on...
eenews.net

Segregated school for Latinos could become NPS historic site

A small school in Marfa, Texas, that once served as the only public education institution for the city’s Latino students is well on its way to becoming part of the National Park Service. The Blackwell School, which served Mexican and Mexican American children from 1909 to 1965, would become...
MARFA, TX
CBS Boston

Another Swastika Found In A Danvers School; Meetings Planned With Students

DANVERS (CBS) — Danvers school officials will meet with students after another swastika was found in a school building. In a letter to families, the superintendent says someone discovered the hate symbol in the high school bathroom Wednesday. At a town hall meeting planned for Thursday night, the school district will present a plan to combat racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic language. Last month, three swastikas were found inside Holton Richmond Middle School in Danvers. Superintendent Lisa Dana acknowledged it’s been a “challenging week” in Danvers, as it was announced on Tuesday that the high school wrestling team was suspended over “hateful” Snapchat posts. “We condemn these hate incidents and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place in the Danvers Public Schools and in our community,” Dana wrote.
DANVERS, MA
