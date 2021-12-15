How ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Deftly Portrayed the Modern Lives of Native Hawaiians

Swan Song is the latest streaming feature for AppleTV+ and remarkably, Mahershala Ali’s first leading role – he’s always been brilliant of course and this is very much his movie, in fact – you get two for the price of one here as the film grapples with the near-future world at the beginning of the invention of clones – designed to aid characters to live out their lives after death – the technology is still new and highly controversial even in a sleek, high-tech world that looks straight out of something of an Apple advert – no surprise given its origins - stylish and ultra-cool, yet there are signs of creaks behind the façade if you know where to look, and as the film progresses they are slowly pulled back before your eyes.

