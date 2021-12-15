ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Eddie Alcazar's Animated Short Produced by Darren Aronofsky

By Hilary Remley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the short film The Vandal premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, it was met with a glowing response. The response was so glowing, in fact, that shortly after the film debuted, a feature-length adaptation was announced, backed by notable filmmakers such as Steven Soderbergh and Darren Aronofsky....

CAA Signs Director Eddie Alcazar

EXCLUSIVE: Director Eddie Alcazar has signed with CAA. Alcazar made his feature film debut with the 2018 sci-fi thriller Perfect from Alcazar’s Brainfeeder Films, a collaboration with music producer Flying Lotus. The project was executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, who will serve in the same role in Alcazar’s second feature Divinity starring Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, and  Mike O’Hearn. His stop-motion, short film collaboration with Darren Aronofsky titled The Vandal was recently acquired by New Yorker Studios. It stars Bill Duke in the role of Harold, a man who undergoes a lobotomy and is suffering from traumatic memory loss as a result. As his memories continue to fade and his search for peace is interrupted, the character becomes desperate. The Vandal—set in a world not unlike mid-20th century America—also stars Baadja-Lyne Odums, Harry Goaz, Maurice Compte, Thomas Hildreth, and Abbey Lee. The Albuquerque native created a technique he coined “meta-scope” combining stop motion animation and live-action sequences for The Vandal, which can be seen in full below. Alcazar continues to be repped by Bard Dorros and Luke Rivett at Anonymous Content and by his attorney is Greg Slewett.
MOVIES
