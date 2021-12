Now in his third season as Chief Conductor of Hamburg’s NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Alan Gilbert leads the orchestra in concerts celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Elbphilharmonie, its already iconic new home (Jan 11 & 12); two programs at “Age of Anxiety – An American Journey,” a February festival featuring his acclaimed interpretation of Ives’s Fourth Symphony (Feb 11 & 12); and more. Having recently inaugurated his tenure as Music Director of the Royal Swedish Opera, Gilbert returns to the Stockholm house for the last two performances of Wagner’s Die Walküre (Jan 6 & 15), and to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day with the world premiere production of Mats Larsson Gothe’s post-World War II-themed opera Löftet (“The Promise”) (Jan 27). Winter also sees the Grammy-winning conductor join the Israel Philharmonic for a collaboration with Leif Ove Andsnes (March 9–13) and reunite with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic (Feb 2 & 3) and Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony (March 26 & 27), before making his eagerly anticipated return to the U.S. for dates with the Cleveland Orchestra and Boston Symphony next spring (April 7–16).

