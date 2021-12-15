ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reddit Is Furious About Rachael Ray's Pad Thai Recipe

By Erich Barganier
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Making a good homemade pad Thai isn't an easy feat. According to Tastes Better From Scratch, a good pad Thai features fish sauce, tamarind paste, and the right kind of soy sauce, making it a dish that doesn't come together easily if you can't find the right ingredients. Rachael Ray found...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, And Valerie Bertinelli Have This Christmas Favorite In Common

There is no shortage of traditions at Christmas time, whether it comes to the foods we eat or the songs we sing. We even watch the same lineup of holiday movies, year after year, despite having most of their plotlines memorized by heart — perhaps you're a fan of classics like "It's A Wonderful Life" or "Miracle on 34th Street," for instance, or maybe you make sure to tune into every showing of "Die Hard" throughout the holiday season. And if you consider yourself a foodie, you probably enjoy some of Food Network's annual television specials that come on during this happiest time of the year, like "Holiday Baking Championship or "Holiday Wars."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

These Are The Dishes Ayesha Curry Always Has On Her Holiday Table - Exclusive

When it comes to holidays in the Curry household, it should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry is the one in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for the whole family, including her three kids and NBA star husband Steph Curry. "It's been that way for years," the cookbook author, entrepreneur, and food media personality told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. And, if you've tried any of the recipes that are featured in her cookbooks, on her YouTube channel, or from her former Food Network show, then you know just how lucky the Curry family is when the holiday season rolls around and they get to dig into her home-cooked meals.
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Rachael Ray's Adorable Christmas Card

There's so much to love about the holiday season. Watching Christmas movies and eating yummy peppermint bark are only a few of the things we look forward to year after year, along with receiving all of those beautiful Christmas cards from our family and friends. According to Hallmark, sending out seasons greetings is a custom that dates all the way back to 1843, and now, over 1.3 billion cards are mailed out during the holidays each year.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Awed By How Many Chefs Showed Up To Guy Fieri's Potluck

Potlucks can be devilishly fun – and not just because of the deviled eggs that someone's bound to bring. In addition to being endorsed by Snoop and Martha Stewart as an appropriate theme for a cooking show, potlucks are a great way to both show off your food-making skills with the benefit of only having to create a single dish (or show off your shopping skills if you are not a kitchen aficionado) and to enjoy absolutely incredible eats from others.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
Mashed

This Is How Long Rachael Ray Plans To Keep Her Show On Air

Rachael Ray has been the face of simple, easy cooking since 2001, when she first joined the Food Network family as the host of "30 Minute Meals" (via Food Network). From there, she catapulted to celebrity stardom with the launch of her syndicated daytime show in 2007. Sixteen seasons later, "The Rachael Ray Show" is still going strong, though Ray has had to navigate obstacles along the way, the pandemic being the most trying. With the help of her husband, John Cusimano, she was able to continue filming from the comforts of their home in the Adirondack Mountains, which Ray explains as a difficult but necessary adjustment. "Our home here was always very, very private," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is where I write the shows... where we entertain our sliver of life that was just ours. The first hurdle we got over was a loss of privacy, quite frankly."
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

What Rachael Ray's Favorite Sandwich Spot Has To Offer

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is a huge foodie. According to the Rachael Ray Magazine, the chef reckons that her comfort food is pasta. A particularly special dish that is close to her heart is slow-cooked turkey made by her mom for Thanksgiving. And yes, the chef is as human as the rest of us, and likes indulging in dishes like pizza and chips. She just tries to not go overboard and enjoy everything in moderation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Never Skip This Step For Homemade Burritos

Homemade burritos are one of those things that seem really nice and ridiculously easy in concept, but come time of actual assembly, it can go south towards a territory of sopping spillage and disappointment. It's the kind of letdown you would hardly ever face at Chipotle, much less your favorite authentic Mexican restaurant, where the cooks so skillfully load up a tortilla with a mountain of fillings and bundle it up into a neat, tight roll — all without breaking a sweat.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#Pad Thai#Cooking#Food Drink#Food Network
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Greatest Lesson Rachael Ray Has Learned In Her Food Network Career

Charming, friendly, and easygoing are all adjectives fans might use to describe TV personality, Rachael Ray. She has appeared on five different reality-based TV food programs, including the popular self-titled "The Rachael Ray Show," "$40 A Day," and "30 Minute Meals" on the Food Network. One might say that Ray has made it in the food world. She's also the author of several cookbooks, including "Week in a Day," "My Year in Meals," and her latest, "Rachael Ray 50," according to her official website.
CELEBRITIES
ourtownny.com

A Restaurateur’s Recipes for the Holidays

I’ve owned and operated many different restaurants for over 55 years starting back in 1960, when a hamburger and French fries were on the menu for $1.50 at the Stadium Lounge in the Bronx. I’ve handled all aspects of running restaurants - from bartending at Conrad’s Cloud Room to flipping burgers at Arnie Rosen’s Farnie’s Second Avenue Steak Parlour when the cook had one too many (and I don’t mean burgers) - to washing dishes at my own restaurants when a dishwasher didn’t show up. I’ve even stood in for the chef when he didn’t show.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Here's What Guy Fieri Eats When He's Not Traveling

Guy Fieri has a serious love affair with food. According to Taste of Home, the chef and personality loves French cuisine, collard greens, chicken and dumplings, cilantro, and so, so much more. He also has a soft spot for vegetables — Fieri grew up eating a mostly-vegetarian diet and now claims to love produce — he even has a favorite veggie. These images paint a stark contrast to the television personality known to chow down on platters of soul food and massive sandwiches on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
RECIPES
Mashed

Paula Deen's Family Breaks From The Norm With This Hot Buttered Rum

When it comes to celebrating the winter holidays, Paula Deen has some choice recommendations. According to the chef's website, Deen might suggest a holiday glazed ham, old-fashioned sweet potato pie, and a glass of eggnog for a festive meal. In a recent about-face, however, the celebrity chef showed off a recipe for a new beverage that just might have the power to replace eggnog at family gatherings.
DRINKS
themanual.com

Chef Scott Conant Shares Family Favorite Recipes

A food media personality and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, Scott Conant is also a successful cookbook author with multiple bestselling titles to his name. His latest cookbook, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef’s Home Kitchen, adds to that impressive collection while also imparting a deeply personal story.
RECIPES
BHG

17 Irresistible Recipes Using Buttermilk Beyond Just Pancakes and Biscuits

In all its creamy, tangy glory, buttermilk first gained popularity nearly 100 years ago, back in the 1920s. Today, it's still used as a staple ingredient for making fluffy buttermilk pancakes and biscuits. If you still have leftovers from your latest bake, there are plenty of buttermilk recipes to finish the jug beyond the classic uses. While we've got the staple recipes featuring buttermilk, we'll also share exciting new recipes using buttermilk. Add some tang to desserts such as pie or cake, make a brine for poultry, or a creamy dressing.
RECIPES
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tabletop Bundt Maker Has Fans Jealous

Alex Guarnaschelli, also known as ICAG (Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli), is known for her cooking expertise. She has her own restaurant, Butter, in New York City; she's one of the original judges of Chopped (per her website); and it's estimated that she's appeared on more than 600 episodes of Food Network shows over the years (via Variety). Basically, when she talks, fans listen, and they were all ears when the chef and television personality shared a video of her newest creation on Instagram: the "Alex by Dash Electric Flip Bundt Cake Maker," a tabletop Bundt cake maker.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

74K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy