Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar dominates its neighborhood with an imposing main gate and massive turrets. It can hold 33,000 worshippers, and on special occasions over the years hundreds of thousands of Muslims have filled nearby lanes and roads to offer prayers led from the mosque.But Indian authorities see the mosque as a trouble spot — a nerve center for protests and clashes that challenge India's sovereignty over the disputed Kashmir region.For Kashmiri Muslims it is a sacred venue for Friday prayers and a place they can raise their voices for political rights.In this bitter dispute,...

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO