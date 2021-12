This time tomorrow I was supposed to be sat around a pub table with seven old friends. You know the drill. Last drink before Christmas. The pavements outside are bustling with folk heading to a party or a meal. Inside, the fairy lights are twinkling and the whole scene is bathed in a kind of festive warmth that this city somehow does better than anywhere else. People who normally wear the standard ashen-faced look of London disgruntlement are suddenly rosy-cheeked and grinning. The Christmas reunion pint might genuinely be the best pint of all.

3 DAYS AGO