‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

After a long time waiting for it, is The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be diving into the story once more?. We know that the James Spader drama’s been on hiatus over the past little while, and it only makes sense then to wonder if the hiatus is going to last until the new year. This is where we can present a little bit of good news: It’s not! There will be a new episode on the show at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, though “Dr. Roberta Sand Ph.D” is going to be the final one for the calendar year. This episode is a little unusual, given that it’s airing on an island largely separate from the story taking place around it.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO