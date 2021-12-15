UNESCO includes Durga Puja in Kolkata on 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' list, PM Modi expresses joy

Dancers moved gracefully in a circle, their beaded dress pieces swaying as they struck bird-like poses in a dance-drama known as "nora" -- a southern Thai performance art which was added Wednesday to UNESCO's prestigious heritage list. The dramatic art form -- combining dancing, singing and storytelling -- has roots in India, and has been practised in Thailand's Muslim-majority southernmost provinces for centuries. Performances are usually a dramatic retelling of the tale of a local prince who tries to rescue Manora -- a half-human, half-bird princess, whose shortened name gives the art its name. The ultra-elaborate showcases can last for up to three days.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO