ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UNESCO includes Durga Puja in Kolkata on 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' list, PM Modi expresses joy

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday inscribed "Durga Puja in Kolkata" on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity". "Congratulations! Durga puja is now inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Rumba Shimmies onto UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

Congolese rumba is among at least nine new entries on UNESCO's "representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity." UNESCO is making its 2021 designations this week, recognizing cultural heritage ranging from Arabic calligraphy to falconry to Nordic clinker boat traditions. Congolese rumba was named to the list Tuesday....
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

India needs evolution: PM Modi calls for preserving heritage buildings while moving towards technological upgradation

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Stating that India needs evolution and not revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to preserve heritage buildings while moving towards technological upgradation. Addressing the inauguration of the All India Mayors' Conference, PM Modi said, "We should believe in evolution. India does not...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to visit Goa tomorrow, to participate in Goa Liberation Day celebrations

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao at around 3 pm, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). As per the PMO, the Prime Minister will felicitate the...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
ntvhoustonnews.com

Crimean Tatar artwork added to UNESCO cultural heritage list

The Crimean Tatar ornament, Ornek, has been added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Ornek is a Ukrainian system of artistic symbols used in handicrafts by Crimean Tatar communities who understand the meaning of the symbols and often commission artisans to create certain compositions with specific meanings or to create a narrative composition, according to UNESCO.
VISUAL ART
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar welcomes Tajikistan FM, says looking forward to our talks

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday welcomed Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is on a three-day visit to India to attend 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue. "Glad to welcome FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan in India. Look forward to...
WORLD
AFP

Southern Thai dance form 'nora' gets UNESCO heritage status

Dancers moved gracefully in a circle, their beaded dress pieces swaying as they struck bird-like poses in a dance-drama known as "nora" -- a southern Thai performance art which was added Wednesday to UNESCO's prestigious heritage list. The dramatic art form -- combining dancing, singing and storytelling -- has roots in India, and has been practised in Thailand's Muslim-majority southernmost provinces for centuries. Performances are usually a dramatic retelling of the tale of a local prince who tries to rescue Manora -- a half-human, half-bird princess, whose shortened name gives the art its name. The ultra-elaborate showcases can last for up to three days.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unesco#Ani#Ich#Indian#Hindu#Bengali
NME

Campaigners seek Unesco world heritage status for Berlin’s techno culture

DJs, festival organisers and music fans are seeking to secure Unesco world heritage status for Berlin’s techno culture amid fears that it will struggle to survive. Rave The Planet is lobbying German authorities to apply for intangible cultural heritage (ICH) status. The campaign group is formed by Matthias Roeingh aka Dr Motte, the DJ who founded Love Parade, a seminal electronic music festival that debuted as a political peace technoparade in West Germany in the summer of 1989 before the fall of the Berlin Wall.
EUROPE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tajikistan FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin to meet EAM Jaishankar today

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is on a three-day visit to India, will meet with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday. Earlier, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Muhriddin and Jaishankar will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tendulkar becomes third most admired sportsperson in the world

London [UK], December 18 (ANI): Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has become the third most admired sportsperson in the world. Current India Test captain Virat Kohli is the fourth most admired sportsperson in the world, reported Goal.com. The top two spots are taken by football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sarovar Hotels enters Assam with Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. announces the opening of Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh, marking the group's foray into Assam. One of the fastest-growing hotel chains in India with over 95 operating hotels across 65 destinations in India and Africa. Set against the backdrop of...
LIFESTYLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Always happy to win against Pakistan: Harmanpreet Singh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 18 (ANI): Indian hockey team came up with a clinical performance against arch-rival Pakistan to register a resounding 3-1 win in the league stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka. India's star performer was drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh who converted both the penalty corners that came his way and ended up scoring a brace for India.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar to host India-Central Asia Dialogue from today, focus likely on Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to host the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi beginning Saturday that is aimed to further strengthen ties between the member countries, with particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation. This...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

H.E. ENG Ali Bin Towaih AlSuwaidi shares joyous moments on International Men's Day with Passion Vista

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Men's Day on November 19, 2021, Unified Brainz organised 'Men Leaders To Look Upto in 2021', an event celebrating the success of men leading by example. The ceremony marked the presence of some most sought-after lineup of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing a passionate journey.
INDIA
The Independent

Myanmar hands over to India 5 insurgents caught along border

Myanmar has handed over to India five insurgents belonging to an Indian rebel group operating in the remote northeastern region bordering Myanmar, police said Thursday.An Indian air force aircraft flew the five from Myanmar to the Indian state of Manipur on Wednesday. They belong to the People’s Liberation Army, which is fighting for secession from India in Manipur since 1978, a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.India’s military authorities declined comments on the operation.The officer said Myanmar authorities had moved the five to a prison in Sagaing region after...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Haitians Celebrate as UNESCO Declares 'Joumou' Pumpkin Soup Cultural Heritage

Haitians Celebrate as UNESCO Declares 'Joumou' Pumpkin Soup Cultural Heritage. CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (Reuters) - Haitians on Thursday celebrated U.N. cultural agency UNESCO'S declaration that the country's traditional pumpkin soup known as "soup joumou" is of intangible cultural value to humanity, a rare bright spot for a country battered by tragedy this year.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Bangladesh marks 50 years of winning war against Pakistan

Bangladesh on Thursday marked 50 years of victory over Pakistan in a bloody war for independence by hosting a military parade with the Indian president as a guest of honor. On Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistani soldiers surrendered to a joint India-Bangladesh force, formally making Bangladesh a new nation under the leadership of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina The war began on March 26, and continued for nine months before victory was declared in December, aided by India under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Thursday’s celebrations were attended by Indian President Ram...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy