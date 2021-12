You're invited to experience the FREE seasonal sounds of holiday music from the New Texas Symphony Orchestra (NTSO) while you are out shopping for last-minute gifts at NorthPark Mall (7pm on December 3rd), or Redbird Mall (2pm on December 4). The NTSO is an all-volunteer orchestra that provides performers and audiences from diverse backgrounds with a unique experience of finding inspiration through live symphonic music. Led by Founder and Artistic Director/Conductor, Dr. Kathryn D. "Cathy" Brown, the NTSO is committed to connecting patrons of all ages to celebrated music and inspired musicianship. With seasonal concerts throughout the year, our listeners have many opportunities to find their love of music. This holiday concert is great for last-minute shopping or as an activity for kids and families!

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO